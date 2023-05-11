Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At a bumper Google I/O event last night, Google made several announcements. There was news about artificial intelligence, the much-anticipated launch of Google’s first ever folding phone and the expansion of Bard.

But for item losers like us, it was the announcement of the expansion of Google’s Find My Device network that got us excited. The platform is being upgraded, bringing onboard an Android tracking system that will rival Apple’s Find My ecosystem.

The company announced that headphones, earbuds, tablets and Bluetooth trackers will be added to the app and, like Apple’s Find My, it will soon take advantage of billions of Android devices worldwide to help you track down your lost stuff. The company also noted that privacy was at the ecosystem’s core, with users receiving “unknown tracking alerts” when your phone detected that a device was following you (including Apple’s AirTag).

In the keynote, Google’s vice president of product management Sameer Samat revealed that Chipolo, Tile and Pebble would all be making products for the extended network. And the former has already unveiled two Android-exclusive Find My Device trackers: The Chipolo One Point and the Chipolo Card Point. Both trackers will be compatible exclusively with Google’s Find My Device network and Android’s new unknown tracker alerts.

Though Chipolo might not have the same household-name status as Tile, the brand makes some of our favourite key finders, and soon Android users won’t have to feel left out when they see their iPhone friends pinging their wallets from across the room. Here’s everything we know so far about the trackers, including that they are available to pre-order now and will ship in July.

Chipolo One Point: From £30, Chipolo.net

(Chipolo )

The Chipolo One Point is the device most similar to Apple’s AirTag, the Tile Mate or the Tile Pro. It’s a round disc with a keyring hole for easy attachment to your keys. It works with Google’s Find My Device app, letting you see your item’s live location thanks to the power of millions of other Android devices, ring the tracker and see distance hints. It Features a loud 120dB speaker, a replaceable CR 2032 battery and IPX5 water resistance.

It launches in mid-July and can be purchased as a one-pack (£30, Chipolo.net) or a four-pack (£89, Chipolo.net). The company also sells a bundle of two Chipolo One Points and one Chipolo Card Point (£80, Chipolo.net).

Pre-order now

Chipolo Card Point: From £35, Chipolo.net

(Chipolo )

If you want a Bluetooth tracker that will slot neatly into your wallet or purse, the Chipolo Card Point is the tracker for you. Like the One Point, it works exclusively with the Google Find My Device ecosystem, utilising the millions of Android devices to help pinpoint your wallet. You can see the location on the in-app map, ping it so it plays a sound and see distance hints.

It’s 2.4mm thick, has a (slightly quieter) 105dB speaker and has an IPX5 waterproof rating. However, there’s no reusable battery in this one, but it is rated to last up to two years, and is eligible for Chipolo’s renew and reuse programme, meaning you can replace it after two years for half the price.

It ships in mid-July. You can get it as a one-pack (£35, Chipolo.net), two-pack (£60, Chipolo.net) or pack of four (£112, Chipolo.net). And, of course, there’s the same bundle containing two Chipolo One Points and one Chipolo Card Point (£80, Chipolo.net) available.

Pre-order now

