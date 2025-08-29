The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Eufy X10 pro omni vs Eufy omni E25: Which robot vacuum cleaner is best?
We found some crucial differences between Eufy’s most popular robovacs
Eufy, the smart home sub-brand of tech giant Anker, has been quietly producing some of the best robot vacuum cleaners in the world. With a range that has grown to include smart-looking budget options as well as more premium, feature-packed models, the tech brand is now a major player in the increasingly competitive business of keeping your floors dust-free.
One downside to Eufy’s ever-expanding family of robovacs is that choosing the right model for your home can be tricky. Do you need the fully hands-off automation of an omni station? Or are you all about chart-topping suction power?
To help you decide which model is the best for you and your home, the IndyBest team put two of Eufy’s most popular models through their paces in real homes to find out which robot vacuum cleaner comes out on top. Keep scrolling for the full review and verdict.
How we tested
We deployed the robovacs for weeks in our own homes – complete with shedding pets and different floor types – to see how the vacuum cleaners coped in the real world. During testing, we considered the following criteria:
- Cleaning performance: To test cleaning performance, we spilt debris such as flour and lentils on carpets and hard floors and set the robovacs to work. The mopping function was tested against everyday spills and more challenging dried-on stains.
- Automation and convenience: We paid close attention to how hands-off the omni base station experience really was. We tested self-emptying, mop washing, mop drying and water refilling functions, to see how effectively they worked and how much user intervention and upkeep was needed.
- Navigation and obstacle avoidance: We tested the vacuums’ LiDAR mapping and AI-powered camera systems in cluttered, real-world conditions, letting the appliances navigate around furniture, stray cables and dangling shoelaces.
1Eufy X10 pro omni
- Battery life: 126 minutes vacuum, 126 minutes vacuum and mop
- Bin capacity: 2.5l (station dust bag)
- Suction power: 8,000Pa
- Voice control: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Onboard camera: Yes
- Robot dimensions: 32.7cm × 35.3cm × 113.5cm
- Station dimensions: 36.6 × 48 × 46 cm
- Why we love it
- Dual mops scrub well
- Very good object detection
- Detailed customisation modes
- Take note
- App could be improved
If you’ve been struggling with using an older robot vacuum cleaner, stepping up to the Eufy X10 pro omni feels like a generational leap. The X10 offers a genuinely hands-off cleaning experience, combining intelligent navigation, powerful vacuuming and mopping, and a relatively compact all-in-one docking station that manages the fussy maintenance work for you. It’s so impressive, in fact, that it bagged the top spot in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners.
The omni station is the real hero here. After every clean, the robot returns to base to charge, where its dustbin is automatically emptied, its twin mop pads are washed and dried with warm air, and its onboard water tank is refilled. All you need to do is change the main water tanks every week or so and swap out the dust bag every couple of months. Even after four months of testing (and with a small dog in the house), the roller brushes haven’t required any attention, either.
The mopping performance is also a huge upgrade over simpler models, which don’t apply pressure as they clean. As IndyBest tech critic Alex Lee said in his full review of the Eufy X10, “it doesn’t just swish a mop pad around on the floor, it actually scrubs the floorboards, helping get rid of dried coffee stains”.
Obstacle avoidance is also excellent, combining LiDAR and a front-facing camera to successfully navigate around stray socks and dangling charging cables. The app is smart, providing you with a 3D floorplan where you can designate which rooms you want cleaned (the Eufy omni E25 uses the same software). However, Alex found the lack of in-app instructions led to some confusion during setup.
For most homes, the X10 pro omni strikes the ideal balance between advanced features, powerful cleaning and price, making it a truly superb all-rounder.
2Eufy omni E25
- Battery life: 218 minutes vacuum, 145 minutes vacuum and mop (quiet mode)
- Bin capacity: 3l (station dust bag)
- Suction power: 20,000Pa
- Voice control: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Shortcuts
- Onboard camera: Yes
- Robot dimensions: 32.6cm x 34.9cm x 11.1cm
- Station dimensions: 37cm x 46.2cm x 43.7cm
- Why we love it
- It does a good job of picking up dog hair
- It’s not as noisy as some other models
- It cleans itself
- Take note
- You have to buy the Eufy cleaning solution separately (£19.99) to use the mop function
- Can be a bit patchy when mopping
- Expensive
If the X10 is the balanced all-rounder, the E25 is the beefy powerhouse of the Eufy range. More expensive than the X10, it justifies the price difference with a frankly monstrous suction power of 20,000Pa – more than double that of the X10. Yes, it really sucks.
All that extra power means the E25 can clean a floor in just one pass, rather than two. In homes with pets or deep-pile carpets, the 20,000Pa suction makes a noticeable difference versus weaker robovacs. Thanks to a combination of high suction power, auto-detangling brushes and a corner arm that gets to hard-to-reach areas, pretty much all hair was swept up in the first clean when we put the E25 to the test in a dog-owner’s home.
The E25 also performed well when it came to object avoidance – we didn’t hear it bump into anything once, which was a considerable difference from some other robot vacuums we’ve tested.
Like the X10, the E25 comes with a full-service omni station that empties, washes and refills, so you still get the most hands-off experience possible. The mopping system is good, using a pair of spinning brushes to remove dirt, but we found it wasn’t quite as effective on tough, dried-on stains. A small stain caused by spilt sauce took three goes to remove completely during testing.
Eufy X10 pro omni vs Eufy omni E25 – which is best?
For most people, the X10 pro omni is the sweet spot in Eufy’s lineup. It combines the genuinely useful, hands-off automation of the omni station with excellent vacuuming and mopping capabilities and intelligent navigation. Several tests have found that it’s the best robot vacuum you can buy.
If you have a busier home that needs cleaning quickly – particularly one with pets and carpets – the sheer power of the Eufy omni E25 is hard to ignore, however. Its whopping 20,000Pa of suction and deep-cleaning abilities make it the ideal choice for those who prioritise performance and don’t want a robovac to spend too long zipping around.
Both models performed well and scored highly during testing, so you can’t lose. If you want something truly hands-off, pick the X10 pro omni. If you want something fast and effective, the Eufy omni E25 is a great option.
