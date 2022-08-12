Jump to content
How to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy buds 2 pro and bag a free wireless charger worth more than £50

The new buds feature 24-bit hi-fi audio over Bluetooth and enhanced 360-degree audio

Alex Lee
Friday 12 August 2022 13:16
Listen up to this unmissable deal on the company’s latest premium buds

(The Independent)

It’s a good week to be a Samsung fan. The company’s twice yearly Galaxy Unpacked event has just concluded, and the tech juggernaut has unveiled a slate of next-generation products.

On top of two new folding phones and a couple of Galaxy smartwatches, Samsung has also revealed a new pair of premium wireless earbuds – the Galaxy buds 2 pro, and they’re available to pre-order now.

The new Galaxy buds 2 pro arrive a year after the launch of Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy buds 2 (£99, Amazon.co.uk), and are the company’s first wireless earbuds to support 24-bit hi-fi audio over Bluetooth.

It’s a fitting time for Samsung to launch some new premium buds, seeing as Google has just released the Pixel buds pro (£179, Amazon.co.uk), and rumours continue to swirl about an AirPods pro 2 launch this autumn.

The buds 2 pro will go on sale on 26 August, but if you pre-order them today, Samsung will chuck in one of its 15W super-fast wireless charger pads (£52, Samsung.com) for free. Intrigued? Here’s what to expect from the new earbuds and how to get the deal before the promotion ends on 25 August.

Samsung Galaxy buds 2 pro: £219, Samsung.com

(Samsung )
  • Battery life, earbuds: Up to 5 hours with ANC on
  • Battery life, charging case: Up to 18 hours
  • Noise cancellation? Yes
  • Earbud weight: 5.5g
  • Wireless-chargeable case? Yes

The Galaxy buds 2 pro are the latest premium earbuds from Samsung. The buds and charging case come in white, purple and black colourways, and feature a matte finish. Like the original Galaxy buds pro, these can be charged wirelessly and have an IPX7 waterproof rating, as well as a few improvements to how they sound when connected to a Samsung device.

For the first time, Samsung is bringing support for 24-bit hi-fi audio, something that should place the company a cut above the competition when it comes to wireless earbuds. They also feature improved active noise cancellation and enhanced 360-degree audio, which will make your music sound more realistic.

When you pre-order the earbuds from any of the retailers below, you’ll be able to claim a free Samsung 15W wireless charging pad. Plus, if you buy the buds directly from Samsung and trade in your current pair of headphones, the company will give you up to £30 in credit off a future purchase.

There are also pre-order deals to be found on the Samsung Galaxy Z flip 4 and Z fold 4, as well as the Galaxy watch 5 and watch 5 pro

