How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Z flip 4

The upgraded pair of foldable phones introduce a raft of improvements and launch on 26 August

Steve Hogarty
Wednesday 10 August 2022 17:48
<p>Both phones come in a range of predictable odd-sounding colourways </p>

Both phones come in a range of predictable odd-sounding colourways

(The Independent)

The Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z flip 4 are now available to pre-order.

Revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event, the duo of new folding phones boast upgraded processors, improved performance, better camera systems, battery life and screens over their folding predecessors.

Both Android devices have proved popular with consumers following a rocky launch for the original Galaxy Z fold in 2019, but it’s the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Z flip 4 that’s expected to resonate most with fans this year.

The more compact, clamshell design of the Galaxy Z flip series has fast become the most appealing and pocket-friendly form factor for this kind of folding phone, and the lower price makes it one of the better-value folding phones on the market.

Both phones go on general sale 26 August, with pre-orders available now.

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4: £1,649, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The flagship folding phone from Samsung, the new Galaxy Z fold 4 is essentially a regular smartphone that unfolds to the size of a small tablet.

This year’s model is all about refinement and baby steps. The fourth generation phone ushers in a raft of small tweaks, such as improvements to the folding mechanism, as well as more significant ones like a faster processor, a larger screen-to-body ratio, better cameras and software improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Z flip 4: £999, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The most interesting improvements to this year’s iteration of the clamshell-style Galaxy Z flip 4 can be found on the front of the device. The 1.9in cover screen can now do more, such as give you quick access to smart home controls or your Samsung Wallet.

Elsewhere the phone has been slimmed down ever so slightly, the camera array has been updated, and the battery life and wireless charging speeds have been boosted.

Looking for top-rated audio gear? Check out our round-up of the best wireless earbuds

