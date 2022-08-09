Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laptop speakers are designed for occasional use, but the best PC speakers can take your computer’s tinny audio, weak volume and non-existent bass and turn it into a room-filling, cinematic soundscape that would bring Hans Zimmer to his knees.

Whether you’re searching for a pair of basic desktop speakers so you can hear your colleagues with crystal clarity during Zoom meetings, or you want a high-fidelity surround sound audio system for listening to music while you work, the range of computer speakers available is giant.

Connectivity is a good starting point to think about. Bluetooth is the standard in wireless audio, though some computer speakers can also connect via USB or the traditional 3.5mm audio capable. These wired connections are more reliable and less prone to interference.

Design can also be an important factor for anyone who’s found themselves spending more time in their home office than they ever thought they would. Drab, grey, plastic computer speakers are mostly a thing of the past, replaced by smart-looking bookshelf speakers in eye-catching styles and wooden cabinets.

Lastly, and most importantly, is sound quality. To achieve loud bass notes, speakers need physical space to reverberate. This is why laptop speakers sound “tinny” and distant, and is why some computer speakers in our list come with separate subwoofers for enhanced audio quality when playing games, watching movies and listening to music.

How we tested

We’ve been testing these computer speakers as part of our home office setup, connecting them to our laptops, PCs and monitors and paying attention to how they sound, how they look, and how easy they were to set up and control. These are nine of the best.

The best computer speakers in 2022 are: