Remember when the cloud sounded like it’d fix all your storage problems forever? Bin your flash drives, frisbee your CDs into a skip, build a bonfire of your floppy disks – the cloud is here.

Nope. Sorry. A physical place to put all your photos, your videos or your music collection, or to store hefty folders of work that need protecting from both accidental wiping or possible hacking, remains a very good idea. And, if you want to know for a fact that the digital bits and pieces you want to preserve will still be here in years to come, an external hard drive is your safest bet.

That’s not the only reason you ought to be looking at an extra hard drive either. Noticed that your laptop’s started running slower and slower? Investing in a decent external hard drive is a cheaper alternative to renewing your machine – farming out some of the data and files you want to keep but don’t dip into all the time helps give an older machine a new lease on life.

You could be forgiven for thinking that the external hard drive landscape is dotted with roughly identical and entirely anonymous black boxes, and that the only differences between them are in the number of LEDs they have. But there’s a fair amount more to it than that.

Most pressingly, you need to decide whether you’re after a hard disk drive (HDD) or a solid state drive (SSD). If you’re serious about laying down data for the next few decades, an SSD is a better bet. They’re still more expensive per gigabyte of storage than HDDs, but as they’re not reliant on mechanical parts to write data (HDDs puts your data on a spinning disc, which means it’s more likely to fail or degrade sooner than an SSD which holds data on flash memory chips), SDDs tend to be more stable and way quicker to read and write data. That comes with a hefty price bump, though.

How your drive connects to your computer matters, too: USB 2 is slowish; USB 3 is fast; Thunderbolt is the fastest. Other than that, the only thing that really matters is that the hard drive you pick is solid and reliable. Nobody wants anything particularly exciting from their storage options – the more boringly efficient and stable, the better.

And one last thing – Mac users will have to reformat the majority of external drives to make them work with macOS, but it’s a pretty pain-free process that should only take a few minutes.

How we tested

During several hours of usage we checked over the hard drives for ease of use, build quality and to what extent any handy extra features improved the experience of using the unit. The speed of writing a variety of data to the device was also compared with what was promised by each unit, as was the overall look and feel of each hard drive.

The best external hard drives for 2022 are:

Best overall – Sabrent rocket XTRM-Q: £214.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Sabrent rocket XTRM-Q: £214.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for ease of use – Western Digital elements portable: £40.99, Westerndigital.com

– Western Digital elements portable: £40.99, Westerndigital.com Best on a budget – Western Digital my passport: £64.99, Argos.co.uk

– Western Digital my passport: £64.99, Argos.co.uk Best for portability – SanDisk extreme portable SSD: £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

– SanDisk extreme portable SSD: £119.99, Amazon.co.uk Best build quality – G-Technology armorATD: £75.31, Amazon.co.uk

– G-Technology armorATD: £75.31, Amazon.co.uk Best for extreme conditions – Adata HD710 pro: £49.14, Amazon.co.uk

– Adata HD710 pro: £49.14, Amazon.co.uk Best for professional data shifters – Samsung X5 thunderbolt 3: £164, Samsung.com

– Samsung X5 thunderbolt 3: £164, Samsung.com Best for style and substance – LaCie STHG1000400 USB type-c mobile portable: £64.99, Currys.co.uk

– LaCie STHG1000400 USB type-c mobile portable: £64.99, Currys.co.uk Best for next level security – Samsung T7 touch external SSD: £95.99, Currys.co.uk