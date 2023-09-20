Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The best mouse for the office is cheaper than ever at Amazon. The Logitech MX master 3S is currently on sale for just over £80 – a saving of £40 on its usual price.

What’s so great about this mouse? The design is ergonomic without looking silly, cradling your hand so comfortably that going back to using any other mouse feels like mild torture. The 8,000dpi sensor offers pinsharp accuracy, meaning you can deftly navigate full-screen spreadsheets and emails with just the slightest movements of the wrist.

The included software is surprisingly useful too. Logitech Flow lets you connect the mouse to three devices at the same time – a PC and a laptop, a Mac and a PC, two laptops, what have you – so dragging the mouse cursor off the edge of one screen makes it appear on the edge of the other. All without having to connect the two devices or switch things around.

Logitech is the leading name in computer accessories, designing premium keyboards and mice to the quality and standard you’d expect from Apple products. The brand’s recently launched Logitech casa pop-up desk (£179.99, Johnlewis.com) was a viral success, packing an entire work-from-home setup into a foldaway book. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the 3S deal.

Logitech MX master 3S: Was £119.99, now £81.90, Amazon.com

(Logitech)

They say you should invest in a decent mattress because you spend a third of your life in bed. Well, we believe the same can be said about your office mouse, as you’re likely to spend just as many hours (if not more) using a computer.

An upgraded version of the Logitech MX master 3, the 3S looks identical but has improved connectivity and accuracy, dampened mouse clicks to keep you popular with your colleagues, and a 70-day battery life.

It retains the metal scroll wheel, which can switch between traditional line-by-line notched scrolling and a special freewheeling mode for pixel-perfect scrolling. Give it a good flick and the magnetised, near-frictionless wheel will spin for a full minute before coming to a stop. Useful for breezing to the end of a 10,000-line Excel document, or just for fidgeting with.

Logitech casa pop-up desk: £179.99, Johnlewis.com

(Logitech)

When rapper Khia sang about her neck and her back, she was very likely talking about the strain induced by using her laptop without a proper laptop stand. But you don’t need a Floridian songwriter to tell you that hunching over like a horrible great prawn for eight hours a day isn’t healthy.

Read our full Logitech casa pop-up desk review

The Logitech casa pop-up desk is an all-in-one solution: a laptop stand that disguises itself as a book when not in use, and contains a wireless keyboard and laptop-style trackpad. You could get the same setup for less if you were to buy these bits separately, but what makes the Logitech casa special is how neatly it all packs away. Perfect for anyone who regularly works from home and wants to banish all memories of the office come 5pm.

