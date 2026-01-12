This wagon stroller is perfect for festivals and family trips

Assembly

Like all of these types of items, they are a bit of a faff to put together – but thankfully the instructions for the nipper wagon were pretty good. I would say to follow them, rather than your nose because there were a couple of fiddly sections that seemed counterintuitive and different to putting together a buggy.

Once up there is no getting away from the fact this is a large piece of kit (64cm (W) x 115cm (H) x 109cm (L). And folding it if you are transporting it in a car you and going to have to take the wheels off in order for it not to take up too much space in the boot. This is of course something to consider when transporting everything a family needs for camping.

Once it has been assembled the wagon is very easy to fold down, and we were able to put it inside the tent at bedtime. It collapses completely in one simple motion, which was seamless once I had worked out the technique.

Design and usability

Firstly, it looks really smart and we felt very smug as we pushed this nice piece of kit around the festival. Secondly, it has both a push and pull feature, the push is like manoeuvring a large pram, while the pull bar is more like the more traditional festival buggies.

I personally found the pushing technique easier to use, but this may be different if the ground is very muddy. The ease of pushing and premium padded handlebar made for a much more pleasant experience than I could see other parents having with less premium wagons.

The wheels are the same as the rest of the nipper range in that they are very robust and are air-filled. The wagon also comes with a pump, but I used our larger bike pump to fill the tyres.

Our only slight niggle was the canopy doesn’t extend over the entire trolley. It shields the sun in certain positions for one child, but I would suggest finding some sort of universal blackout blind to cover the whole bassinet for naps.

Versatility

The real plus of this wagon is the size of it and the versatility of the seating. You could happily load four children inside, keeping the footwell open for tiny feet. There are also straps to seat children in place like a traditional buggy, but we found ours didn’t really want to use those, preferring to be free range instead.

Another plus is that you can close the footwell and make the bottom of the trolley completely flat. This was great for naps and meant our child was able to sleep properly while we enjoyed some downtime.

The flat bed was also really handy for transporting all of the camping equipment from the car! And it really can carry a lot - up to 60kg total!