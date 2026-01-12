Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

It’s been a wet, cold and windy start to 2026, and if you’re looking for ways to stay cosy and warm, Dreamland’s silent power pure air fan heater is the model we recommend in our tried and tested review of the best electric heaters.

Along with damp-busting dehumidifiers, electric heaters are invaluable additions to your home throughout the winter months, but choosing a model can be tricky. After putting a variety to the test in her own home, our home appliance expert Rachael Penn hailed Dreamland’s as her top pick, commending its verstailty. The appliance isn’t just a heater, it also purifiers the air, and has a cooling fan function, too. “This does everything you need it to do: it heats up quickly, holds the heat and purifies the air,” she praised.

For more ways to fend off the chill, you can browse our tried-and-tested pick of the best electric blankets. But if it’s the Dreamland purifying electric heater you’re after, here’s everything you need to know.

Dreamland silent power pure air fan heater In Rachael’s review of the best electric heaters, this model from Dreamland took the top spot. This was, in part, because of its multifunctionality. Not only does it feature a built-in air purifier, but it also has a cooling function, so it’ll serve you well year-round. “Perhaps the feature that impressed me the most was the built-in ioniser, which purifies the air as it heats”, said IndyBest reviewer Rachael Penn. “This means it can reduce dust, pollen and other particles in the air, making it ideal for those with allergies.” It also delivers on heating capability. There’s a rapid heating function, which “works incredibly well, blasting out hot air in seconds”, Rachael said. “It has a programmable timer for one, three and nine hours. It needs to have a time limit set, so you can’t just leave it running indefinitely, which some might find frustrating, but it’s actually a very good safety feature.” What’s more, it’s very quiet: “It was barely audible even on the highest fan setting, so it’s definitely one you could have on while you’re trying to relax or even sleep,” noted Rachael. £120 from Boots.com Prices may vary

