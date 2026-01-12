8 best Kerastase shampoo for breakage, dry and coloured hair

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

When it comes to luxury haircare that actually works, Kerastase is one of those brands that consistently earns its place in bathroom cabinets. Launched in Paris in 1964, it’s long been loved by industry professionals, thanks to its science-backed formulas and fuss-free approach to targeting specific concerns.

Whether your hair is dry, limp, colour-treated, frazzled from heat-styling or constantly battling the elements, there’s likely a Kerastase formula built precisely for that job. The line-up is huge, spanning everything from the ever-popular and moisture-boosting ‘nutritive’ range, to the strengthening ‘resistance’ collection and the shine-enhancing ‘chroma absolu’ series, with each bottle promising salon-worthy results at home.

Like anything, though, this level of expertise doesn’t come cheap. And, while I know just how tempting it is to stick to more budget-friendly formulas, investing a little more really can make a noticeable difference – especially if you’re shelling out hundreds of pounds on professional hair appointments every few months. It’s worth noting that premium formulations often contain higher concentrations of active ingredients, meaning they’re more effective and you usually don’t need to use as much. They’re also usually kinder to your scalp, too, helping to maintain long-term hair health rather than offering a quick, surface-level fix.

With so many bestselling options to choose from, I’ve taken the guesswork out of the equation by testing the most popular Kerastase shampoos. From texture to scent and how they leave your hair looking and feeling, here’s our verdict on the very best worth adding to your routine.

Read more: Best shower filters to protect hair from hard water

The best Kerastase shampoos for 2026 are:

Best overall – Kerastase resistance strengthening shampoo: £23.75, Amazon.co.uk

– Kerastase resistance strengthening shampoo: £23.75, Amazon.co.uk Best for reducing breakage – Kerastase premiere decalcifying repairing shampoo: £26.75, Amazon.co.uk

– Kerastase premiere decalcifying repairing shampoo: £26.75, Amazon.co.uk Best for dry hair – Kerastase nutrative hydrating shampoo with essential nutrients: £18.50, Amazon.co.uk

– Kerastase nutrative hydrating shampoo with essential nutrients: £18.50, Amazon.co.uk Best for damaged colour-treated hair – Kerastase chroma absolu nourishing protective shampoo: £29.60, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I got my hands on shampoo for every kind of hair type and needs ( Lucy Partington/The Independent )

I tried each of these shampoos multiple times over the course of a few weeks. To keep things consistent, I paired each shampoo with the same conditioner and styling products throughout testing. For context, I have fine hair (but a lot of it) that’s dry and damaged from years of heat styling, and colour treated – factors that played a key role in how each formula performed. You can read more about my in-depth testing process at the end of this guide.