Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has well and truly been unpacked, and a raft of new Samsung devices has been announced. Alongside a pair of new folding phones and a pro version of the company’s second-generation earbuds, Samsung has also unveiled a duo of new Galaxy watch 5 devices, and they’re available to pre-order right now.

Just like last year, there are two Galaxy smartwatches racing onto the scene, but the classic variant has been replaced with a pro model. The Galaxy watch 4 and the watch 4 classic from last year were the first pair of smartwatches to run on wear OS, the new wearable operating system built by Samsung and Google.

The Galaxy watch 5 and the Galaxy watch 5 pro continue this tradition, being powered by the new wear OS 3.5, but they also feature a skin-temperature sensor, improved battery life and a sapphire crystal watch face, said to be more durable than gorilla glass.

It’s not the only Android smartwatch hoping to make an impact this year, with Google’s first ever pixel smartwatch set to be released sometime in 2022.

Both the Samsung Galaxy watch 5 and the Galaxy watch 5 pro will go on sale on 26 August, but they are both available to pre-order now. When you pre-order either smartwatch model, you’ll be able to claim a free pair of Galaxy buds live (£99, Samsung.com) from all the retailers currently selling the wearable. And if you trade-in an eligible smartwatch, you can get £50 off the watch 5 or £100 off the watch 5 pro.

Samsung Galaxy watch 5: From £269, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

Display size: 40mm/44mm

40mm/44mm Battery: 410mAh/284mAh

410mAh/284mAh Water resistance: 50m and IP68

50m and IP68 Health tracking and features: ECG, blood-oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, body composition, heart-rate monitor, skin-temperature sensor

The Samsung Galaxy watch 5 is the entry-level Galaxy smartwatch for 2022, and comes in either 40mm or 44mm sizes. The flagship feature is the new body-temperature sensor, as well as a 13 per cent bigger battery, fast-charging smarts, a sapphire crystal display and a back that curves more. It’s powered by the Exynos W920 processor and features 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It also has an improved three-in-one bioactive sensor, which is responsible for analysis of your heart rate, body composition and ECG, but also adds new sleep-tracking features, such as personalised sleep coaching. There’s a built-in GPS, and you can choose from either an LTE model or one with just Bluetooth.

Samsung Galaxy watch 5 pro: From £394, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

Display size: 45mm

45mm Battery: 590mAh

590mAh Water-resistance: 50m and IP68

50m and IP68 Health tracking and features: ECG, blood-oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, body composition, heart-rate monitor, skin-temperature sensor, route mapping and trackback

The Galaxy watch 5 pro version is aimed at fitness fans – think Garmin or Polar. You get all of the features that come with the entry-level watch 5, and more. The pro comes in a single 45mm size, compared with the two smaller sizes of the non-pro model. It features a titanium case, a magnetic clasp and the sapphire crystal display is harder – 29GPa compared with the entry-level’s 24GPa.

Runners, cyclists and hikers will also enjoy the fact you can download GPX routes straight onto the pro, complete with turn-by-turn directions, as well as a neat track-back feature to help you travel back the way you came. Galaxy watch 4 owners will be pleased to know the pro watch has a 590mAh battery, rated for 80 hours on a single charge.

Interested in getting your hands on the new Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 or Galaxy flip 4 folding phones? Here’s where you can pre-order them today