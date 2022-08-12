Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy watch 5 and watch 5 pro and get a free pair of Galaxy buds live

They feature a bigger battery, a body-temperature sensor and a more durable design

Alex Lee
Friday 12 August 2022 11:27
<p>The Galaxy watch is coming for Apple’s digital crown </p>

The Galaxy watch is coming for Apple’s digital crown

(iStock/The Independent )

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has well and truly been unpacked, and a raft of new Samsung devices has been announced. Alongside a pair of new folding phones and a pro version of the company’s second-generation earbuds, Samsung has also unveiled a duo of new Galaxy watch 5 devices, and they’re available to pre-order right now.

Just like last year, there are two Galaxy smartwatches racing onto the scene, but the classic variant has been replaced with a pro model. The Galaxy watch 4 and the watch 4 classic from last year were the first pair of smartwatches to run on wear OS, the new wearable operating system built by Samsung and Google.

The Galaxy watch 5 and the Galaxy watch 5 pro continue this tradition, being powered by the new wear OS 3.5, but they also feature a skin-temperature sensor, improved battery life and a sapphire crystal watch face, said to be more durable than gorilla glass.

It’s not the only Android smartwatch hoping to make an impact this year, with Google’s first ever pixel smartwatch set to be released sometime in 2022.

Both the Samsung Galaxy watch 5 and the Galaxy watch 5 pro will go on sale on 26 August, but they are both available to pre-order now. When you pre-order either smartwatch model, you’ll be able to claim a free pair of Galaxy buds live (£99, Samsung.com) from all the retailers currently selling the wearable. And if you trade-in an eligible smartwatch, you can get £50 off the watch 5 or £100 off the watch 5 pro.  

Related stories

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Z flip 4
7 best Fitbits for kids and teenagers that encourage them to keep active
9 best smartwatches that do much more than tell the time
Best laptop 2022: Top-rated brands for every budget

Samsung Galaxy watch 5: From £269, Samsung.com

(Samsung)
  • Display size: 40mm/44mm
  • Battery: 410mAh/284mAh
  • Water resistance: 50m and IP68
  • Health tracking and features: ECG, blood-oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, body composition, heart-rate monitor, skin-temperature sensor

The Samsung Galaxy watch 5 is the entry-level Galaxy smartwatch for 2022, and comes in either 40mm or 44mm sizes. The flagship feature is the new body-temperature sensor, as well as a 13 per cent bigger battery, fast-charging smarts, a sapphire crystal display and a back that curves more. It’s powered by the Exynos W920 processor and features 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It also has an improved three-in-one bioactive sensor, which is responsible for analysis of your heart rate, body composition and ECG, but also adds new sleep-tracking features, such as personalised sleep coaching. There’s a built-in GPS, and you can choose from either an LTE model or one with just Bluetooth.

Samsung Galaxy watch 5 pro: From £394, Samsung.com

(Samsung)
  • Display size: 45mm
  • Battery: 590mAh
  • Water-resistance: 50m and IP68
  • Health tracking and features: ECG, blood-oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, body composition, heart-rate monitor, skin-temperature sensor, route mapping and trackback

The Galaxy watch 5 pro version is aimed at fitness fans – think Garmin or Polar. You get all of the features that come with the entry-level watch 5, and more. The pro comes in a single 45mm size, compared with the two smaller sizes of the non-pro model. It features a titanium case, a magnetic clasp and the sapphire crystal display is harder – 29GPa compared with the entry-level’s 24GPa.

Runners, cyclists and hikers will also enjoy the fact you can download GPX routes straight onto the pro, complete with turn-by-turn directions, as well as a neat track-back feature to help you travel back the way you came. Galaxy watch 4 owners will be pleased to know the pro watch has a 590mAh battery, rated for 80 hours on a single charge.

Interested in getting your hands on the new Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 or Galaxy flip 4 folding phones? Here’s where you can pre-order them today

Voucher Codes

Marella Cruise Deals
£200 off select holidays over £2000 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Save 25% on heatwave items - ASOS discount code 2022
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything - The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances & gift sets for VIP Rewards Members at The Perfume Shop

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in