While there’s no shortage of deals to find on Amazon, we’ve searched the lot and found an unmissable £80 off on a pair of Samsung Galaxy buds+, which previously impressed our technology critic.

Read our expert review below and discover everything you need to know about this major saving, along with other huge discounts we’ve found on Samsung Galaxy earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy buds+: Was £159, now £73.95, Amazon.co.uk

In our review comparing the Samsung Galaxy buds+ to the popular Apple AirPods pro, our tech writer David Phelan highly rated the wireless pair for their audio quality, especially for hands-free phone calls. They’re available in black, white and “cloud blue” colourways.

“Three sets of ear tips are supplied so you can choose the best fit, and additionally, there’s the option to fit an ear hook to hold the bud in place more securely,” he said, adding, “set up is straightforward and tracks are navigated and volume adjusted using the touch-sensitive panels on the earbuds, which work well after an initial learning process.”

Not only that, but if you use this set with a recent Galaxy phone, you’re able to seamlessly switch between pairing the headphones between it and another Samsung gadget, such as a tablet.

“Battery life for continuous listening is very strong on the Galaxy buds+, at 11 hours between charges. Another 11-hour charge is in the case. There’s also a fast-charge system where just three minutes of charging completely flat buds can replenish them enough for an hour of listening,” he said.

Samsung Galaxy buds pro wireless headphones phantom black: Was £219, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Our tech writer revealed in his review that this wireless pair are worth snapping up, especially at 32 per cent off.

“The sound quality on these buds has been massively improved over all of the true wireless Galaxy buds that have come before it. Thanks to that two-way speaker design, featuring an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter, you’ll get a far deeper bass and a nice, crisp treble,” he explained.

“On top of that, the Galaxy buds pros have a three-microphone system to prevent wind distortion when you’re taking calls. But the real standout feature is the 360 Audio (similar to Apple’s spatial audio technology), which Samsung claims delivers a more immersive experience. There’s also a game mode, which is supposed to reduce latency while you’re playing games on your Galaxy phone.”

We suspect this deal won’t be around for long, so if you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds, make sure you add them to your shopping cart ASAP.

Samsung Galaxy buds live wireless earphones mystic white: Was £179, now £99.97, Amazon.co.uk

Another unbeatable bargain from Amazon are these Samsung Galaxy buds in white, with almost £100 to be saved. We can attest to their quality as they earned a spot in our guide to the best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation.

“The kidney-bean size buds nestle completely in your ear without any bits poking out and it’s a much more discreet look than most and it also helps the earbuds stay in place securely,” our reviewer said. They also found set up with a Samsung or other Android phone simple and quick.

“The audio overall is very strong, and there’s six hours’ playback time with noise-cancelling on, but an extra couple of hours are achievable without,” they added. You can also find them available on Amazon in bronze with a big discount, down from £164.52 to £92.50 (Amazon.co.uk).

Samsung Galaxy buds: Was £139, now £89.01, Amazon.co.uk

This pair is the original Samsung Galaxy buds and they are a bargain worth snapping up now there’s 36 per cent off. Perfect for listening to podcasts, blasting tunes in the gym, or for use while working from home, there are no cables to get caught up or tied in knots.

With a battery life typically lasting up to six hours, they’ll be perfect for a return to commuting, promising to fit perfectly to the shape of your ear for maximum comfort.

They’re easy to set up with your smartphone or connect to a smartwatch for your next workout and the accompanying charging case will ensure you never run out of juice.

