If you’re in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling and a whole day of battery life, we think we’ve found the deal for you.

Sony’s WF-1000XM3s have just fallen to their lowest-ever price and are now below £100 for the first time. That makes them even cheaper than they were during the Black Friday sales, and at their current price (£96, Amazon.co.uk) they represent incredible value for money.

It is also worth noting right away that these are designed to work equally well with iPhones, Android handsets and any other device that delivers audio over Bluetooth. They lack the instant-pairing abilities of Apple AirPods, but make up for this by taking a more universal approach than the iPhone-exclusive earbuds.

Sony has been producing some top-notch wireless earphones and headphones for years now, and while these ones have since been succeeded by our current favourites, the WF-1000XM4s (£198.50, Amazon.co.uk), we’re sure they will offer a significant upgrade over the earphones that may have come bundled with your smartphone.

These earbuds lack the water resistance, Hi-Res audio compatibility and wireless charging case of the newer WF-1000XM4, but at half the price they still have an awful lot going for them.

Read more:

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earphones: Was £114.99, now £96, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

First revealed in 2019, these Sony earbuds offer up to six hours of battery life (compared to eight hours for the newer XM4s) and run for a further 18 hours when topped up with the included charge case.

They have active noise cancellation, which helps block out background sound by creating artificial silence. With ANC turned off, total battery life is increased from 24 hours to 32 hours, while Sony says a quick-charge function provides up to 90 minutes of battery life from 10 minutes of charging.

The earphones are available at their current £96 price point in silver and black, with a matching charge case and rubber buds. Integrated Alexa support means you can chat with the Amazon voice assistant and ask it to play music, read out walking directions, or even control your smart home devices. They can also be used to control Google Assistant and Siri, depending on whether you use an iPhone or Android smartphone.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on earphones and other tech offers, try the links below:

Time to upgrade your tech? Read our round-up of the best laptops you can buy in 2022

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.