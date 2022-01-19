If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past two years of working from home, it’s that our tech needs to be in fine working order.

When it comes to giving our laptops an upgrade, it certainly pays to invest in the ones that are built to last. And of course, you can’t get much better than Apple’s MacBooks.

But with most of the brand’s laptops costing well over £1,000, the price can be off-putting. Couple this with the fact that Apple is renowned for not participating in sales events, and you’ve got yourself a rather hefty outgoing.

Thankfully, we’re always on a hunt for a cracking deal here at IndyBest, and we’ve just spotted that the MacBook pro (was £1,299, now £1,159, Amazon.co.uk) has a rare discount thanks to Amazon.

It has the tech giant’s M1 chip at its centre, making it a super-fast device with seriously good performance. If this is something you could do with, read on for how you can snap the pro laptop while it’s currently on offer.

Apple MacBook pro 2020, 13in: Was £1,299, now £1,159, Amazon.co.uk

This device comes highly commended by us here at IndyBest. Our tech writer, Steve Hogarty, included this device in his review of the best laptops for 2022. He noted that it is powered by “Apple’s new proprietary M1 chip”, which means it can handle tasks that would have the old MacBook air “wheezing into a brown paper bag”.

Hogarty noted that the “Macbook pro is also Apple’s playground for weird and fun new ideas, such as the narrow touchscreen along the top row of keys that changes to suit whichever application you’re currently using”.

It received similarly high praise in our guide to the best high-end laptops, with our writer noting that it has a “powerful graphics chip”, a “supremely comfortable” keyboard and a trackpad that is “huge and very responsive”.

Owing to this laptop being so popular, we were surprised to see the discount. Now really is the time to buy if you’re in need of a new device.

