Apple has finally revealed the latest iPad pro, which runs on the company’s shiny new M2 chip and will offer up to 15 per cent faster performance than the previous M1-powered model.

The new iPad pro has also been upgraded to wifi 6E and 5G for significantly faster internet connectivity, and will offer ProRes video capture on an iPad for the first time – a specialist recording format aimed at professional videographers, first introduced on the iPhone 13.

According to the tech giant, “the M2 chip is the next generation of Apple silicon, with an eight‑core CPU that delivers up to 15 percent faster performance and a 10‑core GPU that provides up to 35 percent faster graphics performance”, allowing for console-quality graphics at high frame rates, photorealistic 3D designs and intricate augmented reality modelling, without compromising on battery life.

There are two versions of the iPad pro 2022. The cheaper model features an 11in liquid retina display and starts from £899, while the 12.9in model features a liquid retina XDR display and prices start from £1,249.

Like last year’s iPad pro (£1,748, Amazon.co.uk), the 2022 iPad pro features a 12MP ultrawide selfie camera with Center Stage support. The newest tablet is available to pre-order now and will ship out on 26 October. Not every retailer has set pre-orders live just yet, but we’ll be constantly updating this page with all the best iPad pro deals from the UK’s biggest mobile network carriers, as well as from third-party retailers as they become available.

Check iPad pro 2022 deals and availability below:

Best iPad pro 2022 carrier deals in the UK

UK carriers are still listing their iPad pro 2022 deals, so there aren’t too many to choose from at the moment, but the best deals right now appear to be from O2.

Apple iPad pro 2022, 11in, 128GB, 24-month contract: £35 per month, £20 up-front cost, O2.co.uk

O2 is offering the 128GB 11in 2022 iPad pro for £35 per month. It comes with 100 texts and 1GB of data. You do need to pay £20 up-front. You have to pay for the device within 48 months, but the data plan unlinks in 24 months. At the end of 24 months, you can cancel the 1GB of data and just continue paying for the tablet in instalments. You also get three months of Disney+ for free, and you can trade in your current iPad to lower the cost even further.

If you’re already an O2 customer and add the iPad pro to your account, the network provider will knock 20 per cent off the data plan, meaning you’ll pay just £27 per month.

Pre-order now

Apple iPad pro 2022, 12.9in, 128GB, 24-month contract: £42.25 per month, £20 up-front cost, O2.co.uk

If you want the ginormous 12.9in iPad pro, then you’ll also find the best carrier deal at O2. You can get the 128GB 12.9in 2022 iPad pro for £42.25 per month. It comes with 100 texts and 1GB of data. Again, you need to pay £20 up-front. You have to pay for the device within 48 months, but the data plan unlinks in 24 months.

O2 lets you cancel the 1GB of data and just continue paying for the tablet in instalments after 24 months. You also get three months of Disney+ for free, and you can trade in your current iPad to lower the cost even further.

If you’re already an O2 customer and add the 12.9in iPad pro to your account, the network provider will knock 20 per cent off the data plan, meaning you’ll pay just £35.25 per month.

Pre-order now

Other iPad pro 2022 deals to consider

As mentioned above, retailers are still slowly listing the iPad pro online, so there isn’t huge amounts of availability yet, but we’ve listed some of the deals and availability below.

Apple: No deals at Apple, but you can trade-in your current iPad or tablet and get money off the device

EE: Mobile network provider EE’s deals aren’t as competitive as O2’s, unfortunately. You can get the 128GB 11in iPad pro for £70 per month with a £50 up-front cost on a 24-month contract. You get 5GB of data. The 12.9in iPad pro can be bought for £90 per month with a £50 up-front cost on a 24-month contract.

O2: Mobile network provider currently offers the best iPad pro deals, with the two highlights listed above

Currys: No pre-order deals at Currys, and it doesn’t seem like you can trade in your old device either

Amazon: No pre-order deals at Amazon either, so you’ll pay full price for the tablet. Again, it doesn’t look like you can trade-in your old device

