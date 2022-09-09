Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s smartphone season, and Apple has just unveiled the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max to its lineup at the company’s Far Out Apple event, and pre-orders for all four iPhones have just gone live.

The handsets will officially ship on 16 September for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, and 7 October for the iPhone 14 plus, but you can pre-order them now. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus look to be fairly iterative updates, with the main upgrades in design, specs and camera being reserved for the iPhone 14 pro series.

The iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max have both been given a makeover, with Apple shrinking the controversial notch down to a small cut-out pill at the top. It has also introduced something called the “Dynamic Island”, a neat mix of software and hardware that essentially uses the cut-out to Apple’s advantage. Rather than trying to camouflage the sensors like other smartphone manufacturers, this dynamic area at the top is interactive, and expands when you receive an alert or have an app running in the background.

While the base iPhone 14 looks almost identical to the iPhone 13, Apple has this year introduced a 6.7in plus version alongside the standard 6.1in model, rather than an iPhone mini. Some of the new features include car crash detection sensors, a bigger main camera sensor for brighter pictures, and an upgraded version of Apple’s A15 Bionic chip.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade to an iPhone 14 or an iPhone 14 pro, we’ll be constantly updating this page with all the best iPhone 14 pre-order deals from the UK’s biggest mobile network carriers, as well as from third-party retailers.

Best iPhone 14 pre-order carrier deals in the UK

Apple iPhone 14 pro, 128GB, 24-month contract: £36.50 per month, £70 up-front charge, Three.com

(Three)

Three is offering the 128GB iPhone 14 pro for £36.50 per month for the first six months of the contract in any of the colour variants. You do need to pay £70 up-front, but you get unlimited data and texts. You’ll then have to pay £73 per month after your first six months are up.

The network provider is also selling the iPhone 14 pro max for £62 per month with a £90 up-front cost and 1GB of data, so it’s not quite as competitive as the deal on the base iPhone 14 pro.

You can also get the iPhone 14 for £32 per month for the first six months with a £30 up-front cost. It’s an unlimited data plan, plus you get unlimited texts and minutes for 24 months.

Pre-order the iPhone 14 pro from Three now

Pre-order the iPhone 14 pro max from Three now

Pre-order the iPhone 14 from Three now

Apple iPhone 14 pro, 128GB, 36-month contract: £37 per month with no up-front charge, Sky.com

(Apple)

Sky Mobile is currently offering the iPhone 14 pro 128GB model in any one of its four available colours for £37 per month when you sign up for a 36-month contract. There is no up-front charge. You do need to add on a data plan, however. These start from £2 per month, but Sky is doubling the data for all iPhone 14 pre-orders. You can also get the iPhone 14 pro max for £40 per month and no up-front charge.

The cheaper iPhone 14 starts from just £28 per month with no up-front charge. Again, you need to add on a data plan, but Sky will double the amount of data you get when you pre-order the standard iPhone 14.

Pre-order the iPhone 14 pro from Sky Mobile now

Pre-order the iPhone 14 pro max from Sky Mobile now

Pre-order the iPhone 14 from Sky Mobile now

Apple iPhone 14 release date: When will the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro come out?

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max will officially launch on 16 September. The iPhone 14 plus will launch a few weeks later on October 7. All four handsets became available to pre-order in the UK at 1pm on Friday 9 September.

Apple iPhone 14 price: How much does the iPhone 14 cost in the UK?

Rumours ahead of the Apple event suggested that the iPhone 14 could go up by $100 (£86) in the US as a result of the global economic downturn and increased prices of components. However, while it turns out that the iPhone 14 hasn’t had a price hike in the US, all four handsets have gone up in price in the UK, potentially due to the strengthening of the US dollar.

Read more: Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone pro max review

The base iPhone 14 starts from £849 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 14 plus costs £949. That’s an increase of £70 from the base iPhone 13 last year, which cost £779 at launch.

Both the iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max have received a £150 price increase over the iPhone 13 pro and pro max. The iPhone 14 pro starts from £1,099 for the 128GB model, while the 14 pro max starts from £1,199.

The jump in price is in-line with other Apple launches this year, so it’s not a complete surprise. The 2022 iPhone SE, for example, costs £419, an increase of £30 over the second-generation iPhone SE from 2020. Meanwhile, the two most recent Apple MacBook launches – the MacBook air M2 and the MacBook pro M2 – both received hefty price increases. The MacBook pro M2 is now £100 extra, while the MacBook air M2 received a £300 price increase.

Looking for a new smartphone? We’ve rounded up the best phones of 2022 from Apple, Samsung and more