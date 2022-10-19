Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The newest Apple TV 4K 2022 streaming device might not have received the same pre-launch fanfare as the all-singing, all-dancing iPhone 14 pro, with the announcement coming courtesy of a low-key press release, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to shout about with this one.

Apple’s latest TV 4K box is more powerful, featuring the company’s A15 bionic chip, which is also found in the iPhone 13 pro and the current-generation iPhone 14. The A15 chip is said to give the Apple TV a 50 per cent boost in CPU performance and a 30 per cent boost in GPU performance, making it more responsive, speedier to navigate and smoother when playing games.

There’s also a new Siri remote with support for USB-C charging, plus Apple says it’s more power-efficient, so much so, the company has got rid of its internal fan completely, resulting in a more compact device.

The real highlight, though? The newest Apple TV finally supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which will make the colours pop while watching your favourite shows and films.

While the iPad pro and 10th-generation entry-level iPad (announced at the same time as the new Apple TV box) have seen price hikes of up to 25 per cent in the UK, potentially due to the weakening pound, the latest third-generation streamer has bucked this trend and costs £40 less than the second-generation model. We’ve rounded up where you can pre-order the new streaming box and how much it costs in the UK.

Apple TV 4K 2022, 3rd gen: From £149, Apple.com

(Apple)

The third-generation Apple TV 4K comes in two different variations. The cheapest model comes with 64GB and costs £149, but it only supports wifi. The more expensive Apple TV 4K this year comes with 128GB and it only costs £20 more (£169), plus it has an ethernet port on the back.

To put that into context, the second-generation Apple TV 4K released last year cost either £169 for a 32GB device or £189 for the 64GB model. With this new one, you’re essentially paying the same price for the 128GB model as you would have for the 32GB model, and £40 less for the 64GB model.

Both Apple TV 4K streaming boxes are available to pre-order now and will start shipping on 4 November.

Pre-order now

