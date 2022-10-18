The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Apple reveals the latest iPad pro with an M2 chip, an improved display and ProRes video recording
The latest flagships will be available in a 11in and 12.9in version
Apple has finally revealed the latest iPad pro, which runs on the company’s shiny new M2 chip and will offer up to 15 per cent faster performance than the previous M1-powered model.
The new iPad pro has also been upgraded to WiFi 6E and 5G for significantly faster internet connectivity, and will offer ProRes video capture on an iPad for he first time – a specialist recording format aimed at professional videographers, first introduced on the iPhone 13.
According to the tech giant, “the M2 chip is the next generation of Apple silicon, with an eight‑core CPU that delivers up to 15 percent faster performance and a 10‑core GPU that provides up to 35 percent faster graphics performance”.
Apple says that the extra performance boost in the top-of-the-line tablet will allow for console-quality graphics at high frame rates, photorealistic 3D designs and intricate augmented reality modelling, without compromising on battery life.
Like last year’s iPad pro (£963, Amazon.co.uk), the 2022 iPad pro will feature a 12MP ultrawide selfie camera with Center Stage support
Apple iPad pro (2022): From £899, Apple.com
The powerful new iPad pro is aimed at creative professionals and introduces Apple’s latest M2 chip in a tablet for the first time. It features WiFi 6E and 5G connectivity for faster wireless networking.
The flagship tablet is available in an 11in and 12.in version. The larger iPad pro features an upgraded display using mini LED technology, which Apple says will offer better contrast and black levels, as well as improved HDR performance. The 11in version will use the same basic screen. Both support ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz.
