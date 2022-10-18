Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple has finally revealed the latest iPad pro, which runs on the company’s shiny new M2 chip and will offer up to 15 per cent faster performance than the previous M1-powered model.

The new iPad pro has also been upgraded to WiFi 6E and 5G for significantly faster internet connectivity, and will offer ProRes video capture on an iPad for he first time – a specialist recording format aimed at professional videographers, first introduced on the iPhone 13.

According to the tech giant, “the M2 chip is the next generation of Apple silicon, with an eight‑core CPU that delivers up to 15 percent faster performance and a 10‑core GPU that provides up to 35 percent faster graphics performance”.

Apple says that the extra performance boost in the top-of-the-line tablet will allow for console-quality graphics at high frame rates, photorealistic 3D designs and intricate augmented reality modelling, without compromising on battery life.

Like last year’s iPad pro (£963, Amazon.co.uk), the 2022 iPad pro will feature a 12MP ultrawide selfie camera with Center Stage support

Apple iPad pro (2022): From £899, Apple.com

The powerful new iPad pro is aimed at creative professionals and introduces Apple’s latest M2 chip in a tablet for the first time. It features WiFi 6E and 5G connectivity for faster wireless networking.

The flagship tablet is available in an 11in and 12.in version. The larger iPad pro features an upgraded display using mini LED technology, which Apple says will offer better contrast and black levels, as well as improved HDR performance. The 11in version will use the same basic screen. Both support ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz.

