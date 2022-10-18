Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Apple reveals the latest iPad pro with an M2 chip, an improved display and ProRes video recording

The latest flagships will be available in a 11in and 12.9in version

Steve Hogarty
Tuesday 18 October 2022 17:57
<p>The newest member of the iPad family offers improved Apple Pencil features too </p>

The newest member of the iPad family offers improved Apple Pencil features too

(The Independent)

Apple has finally revealed the latest iPad pro, which runs on the company’s shiny new M2 chip and will offer up to 15 per cent faster performance than the previous M1-powered model.

The new iPad pro has also been upgraded to WiFi 6E and 5G for significantly faster internet connectivity, and will offer ProRes video capture on an iPad for he first time – a specialist recording format aimed at professional videographers, first introduced on the iPhone 13.

According to the tech giant, “the M2 chip is the next generation of Apple silicon, with an eight‑core CPU that delivers up to 15 percent faster performance and a 10‑core GPU that provides up to 35 percent faster graphics performance”.

Apple says that the extra performance boost in the top-of-the-line tablet will allow for console-quality graphics at high frame rates, photorealistic 3D designs and intricate augmented reality modelling, without compromising on battery life.

Like last year’s iPad pro (£963, Amazon.co.uk), the 2022 iPad pro will feature a 12MP ultrawide selfie camera with Center Stage support

Read more:

Apple iPad pro (2022): From £899, Apple.com

(Apple)

Pre-order now

The powerful new iPad pro is aimed at creative professionals and introduces Apple’s latest M2 chip in a tablet for the first time. It features WiFi 6E and 5G connectivity for faster wireless networking.

The flagship tablet is available in an 11in and 12.in version. The larger iPad pro features an upgraded display using mini LED technology, which Apple says will offer better contrast and black levels, as well as improved HDR performance. The 11in version will use the same basic screen. Both support ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Looking for more smartphone options? Check out our Apple iPhone 14 review

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in