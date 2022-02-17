If you want the biggest-possible image for gaming and home movie nights, you can’t go wrong with a projector. But traditionally this means installing one in the middle of the room, complete with cables everywhere, or mounting it to the ceiling above your sofa.

Not so with a short-throw projector. These look like regular projectors, but use clever optics to beam huge images onto vertical surfaces just a few centimetres away. They manage to do this without the image being blurred or distorted, and it means you can sit one where your TV used to be.

The LG cinebeam HU715Q is a new short-throw projector that claims to produce a massive 100in image when placed just 21.7cm from the wall – or a 120in image from 31.7cm away. This means it can sit discretely on your TV stand, instead of being hung from the ceiling, and there’s even a fabric panel to help it blend into your home decor.

Aside from its short-throw capabilities, other key features include Ultra HD resolution, an integrated sound system and wifi for streaming your favourite on-demand TV shows.

How much does the LG cinebeam HU715Q cost?

Short-throw projectors have always carried high prices, and this model is no exception. LG has priced the HU715Q at £2,998.98 (LG.com) in the UK. That may sound like an awful lot of money, but it’s worth remembering that high-end televisions that large can cost significantly more – just speak to Samsung about its 98in QN90A set (£17,999, Samsung.com).

When does the LG cinebeam HU715Q go on sale?

LG announced the short-throw projector on 14 February, but hasn’t yet said when it will be available to buy. Instead, the company website states that it is “coming soon”.

LG is sometimes quite vague about the availability of new products, especially those at the top end of its home entertainment catalogue. The company’s OLED R rollable television was demonstrated for a couple of years before eventually going on sale, and even now buyers have to register their interest and make contact with LG before the price is disclosed.

Hopefully shoppers who want to purchase the projector won’t have to jump through quite so many hoops.

When are the features of the LG cinebeam HU715Q?

As well as an Ultra HD resolution, the LG cinebeam HU715Q features an integrated sound system with 40W of power fed to a pair of tweeters and a subwoofer. Or you can hook up your own sound system via one of the projector’s three HDMI connections for a more immersive home cinema setup. Alternatively, it’s also possible to connect a pair of extra speakers via Bluetooth.

Other connectivity features include support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, so you can send content to the projector from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. The LG projector’s webOS operating system also provides access to streaming apps for on-demand TV and films from apps like Netflix.

LG has given the cinebeam HU715Q a case partially made of Kvadrat fabric, which should help it blend in more with your home decor than other projectors, while the lens focus ring is motorised, so it can be adjusted with the remote control instead of by hand.

Technical specifications include a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1, support for HDR10 and HLG for improved picture quality, and a mode called HGiG that is especially for playing HDR content from PlayStation and Xbox game consoles. A built-in ambient light sensor adjusts the bulb brightness based on lighting conditions in the room.

