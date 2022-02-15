The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Game and Amazon predicted to restock this week – what to know
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Smyths, Argos, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. February has also been pretty slow. There were only four restocks last week from Smyths Toys, Very, ShopTo and Studio. But we’re ever optimistic and are hoping that our fortunes are set to change this morning.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
What time could the Game PS5 restock take place?
If consoles do drop at Game this morning (which isn’t a guarantee, by the way), we could see them drop at around 10am, give or take.
The retailer tends to put out a tweet ahead of a restock, informing customers that it’s going to have a drop that morning. We’re just waiting for that tweet to come through. It’s not the only possible day this week though, it could also restock on Wednesday or Thursday, but let’s keep our fingers crossed for a Tuesday drop.
PS5 liveblog, activate
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters. Welcome back to another day of console stock tracking action. On the hunt for a PS5? This is the only liveblog you’ll ever need to bag yourself a console this week.
While we didn’t get a single restock yesterday, we’re hoping to see Game drop stock this morning and Amazon tomorrow. Still searching? We’ll be here providing you with all the restock updates and predictions you’ll need to cop yourself a next-gen console all day long. Let’s go huntin’.
PS5 liveblog, signing out
Let’s recap today’s PS5 restock events, shall we? We can count them on no hands, because there were no drops today. That’s right – none.
Fret not though, we could potentially see some more consoles drop at Game tomorrow, especially since the retailer restocked the Xbox series X earlier today. Catch you all tomorrow morning for some more stock tracking action. Nighty night.
‘Dying Light 2’ PS5 review
Dying Light 2 was finally released earlier this month, and the zombie parkour game certainly got our gaming writer’s heart racing in their review.
“Dying Light 2 features “a world devastated not just by the shambling infected, but the tribalism of those unlucky enough to survive it,” our writer said in their review of the game. A day/night cycle, that rewards curiosity over caution, a city that’s as fun to navigate as it is to stop and admire its buildings and the flailing body of a bandit after being kicked into a table and getting stuck on its geometry.”
Want to find out what we thought of the game? Read our full review below.
Dying Light 2 review: Parkour survival horror breathes new life into zombie games
‘Dying Light 2’ is a survival horror game that takes its unique traversal to new heights. We review its story, gameplay, performance and more
Could Very PS5 stock drop soon?
Sigh. Another quiet Monday without any restocks. But could Very drop soon? We’re doubtful. The retailer had a restock last week, so we aren’t expecting another one until the end of February at the earliest.
If you weren’t around during last week’s drop, you dodged a bullet. It was a pretty infuriating one, with the retailer removing its waiting room a little too early. This meant that scalpers could cop the console ahead of genuine buyers. Let’s hope that gets fixed for the next restock.
On the hunt for an Xbox series X?
We know, the PS5 is ridiculously difficult to secure right now, but the Xbox series X has been considerably easier so far this year.
Right now, Microsoft’s next-gen console is in stock at Asda and Smyths Toys. If you’re in dire need of something to play, why not take a walk over to our Xbox series X restock liveblog for all the details on how to pick it up?
Xbox series x stock - live: Smyths and Asda drop consoles
Looking for an Xbox series X in the UK today? We’re bringing you live restock alerts, console news and Xbox updates from Amazon, Very, Game, AO and more
How much is a PS5?
There are two different versions of the PlayStation 5 available. The regular PS5, which includes a disc drive, costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition, which lacks a disc drive, is priced at £349.99.
The disc edition console is the exact same price as the Xbox series X, while the Xbox series S is considerably cheaper than the digital edition PS5, but it’s also far less powerful.
Many retailers, including Game, Very, Argos, ShopTo and Ace Studio, like to sell their PS5 stock in bundles. We know most of you hate this because it means spending more, but it also works as an excellent scalper deterrent.
PS5 VR2 news
A different, but more sought after headset than the one below is the PS5 VR2 headset, which we still have yet to see in-person.
At CES in January, Sony announced the name of its next-gen virtual reality headset for the PS5, unsurprisingly calling it the PlayStation VR2, the headset has 4K graphics with HDR, a 110-degree field-of-view and an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye. Frame rates of up to 120Hz promise smooth visuals as well.
Integrated cameras track your movement and your relative position to your environment, and there’s also eye tracking, headset feedback (yes, haptic feedback in the headset itself), 3D audio, and a new PS VR2 sense controller promising deeper immersion.
Sony also announced an exclusive game for the VR headset, called Horizon Call of the Mountain. Sadly there’s no news yet on when the game or the new headset will be available, or what the price will be, but you can read all the news and rumours in our PS5 VR2 round-up article below.
Everything we know about PlayStation’s new virtual reality headset
All you need to know about the upcoming PlayStation’s new PS VR 2 virtual reality gaming headset for the PS5 console.
Best PS5 headset
Managed to cop a PS5 from ShopTo yesterday and need some accessories to go with it? Check out Sony’s Playstation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset (£89.99, Argos.co.uk), which landed a spot in our review of the best PS5 accessories.
Our tester said: “There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you. “It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet. It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too, which is always useful.
“It uses a wireless adapter to connect to your console rather than Bluetooth which is a minor irritant, and you’ll need to remember to recharge it, but it sounds fantastic and it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.”
