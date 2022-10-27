The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save 12 per cent on the MacBook air with this deal from Amazon
There’s more than £100 to be saved on this Apple laptop
The 2020 MacBook air was a watershed moment for Apple, with it being the first laptop to be powered by the company’s own processor.
Called the M1, the chip is significantly more powerful than the Intel processors used in previous models of the MacBook air, and it also offers far more battery life too, with up to 18 hours from a single charge. That’s six hours more than the previous model.
Although it’s a couple of years old now, this model of MacBook air is still sold by Apple, alongside the new (and more expensive) M2 model (£1,169, Currys.co.uk). While Apple still charges the original retail price of £999 for the M1 air, we’ve spotted a great deal from Amazon, where the laptop is offered with a handy 12 per cent discount (£879.99, Amazon.co.uk).
This price cut applies specifically to the 2020 MacBook air in space grey. The silver model is also reduced (£910.88, Amazon.co.uk), but by just nine per cent.
2020 Apple MacBook air M1: Was £999, now £879.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Screen size: 13.3in
- Colour: Space grey
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Battery life: Up to 18 hours
This model of MacBook air featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance. Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”
They added: “The processor is the real standout… It’s so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs. The extra power has not diminished the air’s great battery life, however, as this model has six more hours’ usability than the previous model.”
