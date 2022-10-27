Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2020 MacBook air was a watershed moment for Apple, with it being the first laptop to be powered by the company’s own processor.

Called the M1, the chip is significantly more powerful than the Intel processors used in previous models of the MacBook air, and it also offers far more battery life too, with up to 18 hours from a single charge. That’s six hours more than the previous model.

Although it’s a couple of years old now, this model of MacBook air is still sold by Apple, alongside the new (and more expensive) M2 model (£1,169, Currys.co.uk). While Apple still charges the original retail price of £999 for the M1 air, we’ve spotted a great deal from Amazon, where the laptop is offered with a handy 12 per cent discount (£879.99, Amazon.co.uk).

This price cut applies specifically to the 2020 MacBook air in space grey. The silver model is also reduced (£910.88, Amazon.co.uk), but by just nine per cent.

2020 Apple MacBook air M1: Was £999, now £879.99, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 13.3in

13.3in Colour: Space grey

Space grey RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Battery life: Up to 18 hours

This model of MacBook air featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance. Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”

They added: “The processor is the real standout… It’s so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs. The extra power has not diminished the air’s great battery life, however, as this model has six more hours’ usability than the previous model.”

