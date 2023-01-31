Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As consumers continue to brave the cost-of-living crisis, MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis has warned that broadband providers are starting to announce mid-contract price hikes, which will see customers pay up to 14.4 per cent more on their broadband.

During his BBC podcast last week, Lewis warned that BT, EE, Plusnet, Sky, TalkTalk and Three had all announced increases in their prices, all set to come into effect this April. Vodafone and Virgin Media announced price hikes soon after the broadcast.

“BT, EE and Plusnet will have a typical rise of 14.4 per cent in April on broadband and mobile,” he said. Sky broadband customers will see a 9 per cent increase and TalkTalk customers on a non-fixed broadband tariff will see a 14.2 per cent increase. “Three broadband is going up by 4.5 per cent and mobile is going up 14.4 per cent,” he added.

Virgin Media announced later last week that it was hiking its prices by an average of 13.8 per cent, while Vodafone’s prices will increase by an average of 14.4 per cent.

The prices go up every year, in-line with the consumer price index (CPI) rate of inflation. On 18 January, the Office for National Statistics revealed that the CPI had dropped to 10.5 per cent in December, down from 10.7 per cent in November, but broadband providers typically add an extra few percentage points to account for increased business costs, which are usually as high as 4 per cent.

Almost every broadband provider hikes their prices mid-contract in April, with independent companies such as Hyperoptic, Gigaclear, Cuckoo broadband and LitFibre being the exceptions. Recent research from consumer rights group Which? suggests that if a household’s broadband bills go up by 14 per cent this year, customers will be forced to pay £87 more annually in a best-case scenario and as much as £113 if they are with BT.

Lewis advised viewers that they should think about switching providers or haggling for a better deal now, especially if they’re out of contract. “If you can get a cheaper price on a price comparison website, see if you can use that as a benchmark,” he said.

While you won’t be able to avoid the mid-contract price hikes, finding a better deal now will mean paying less in April. “£20 is less than 14 per cent of £40, so cut what you are paying, the rise in pound terms will be smaller,” Lewis explained.

A recent 2022 USwitch survey estimated that 7 million people are currently out of contract on their broadband, which means they could be paying less if they shopped around. Lewis recommended customers check online for the best broadband deals in their area and how those deals compare with their current deal, as well as look at what prices new customers could be paying if they sign up.

“As a loyal customer, the first thing I would do is, I’d get on the phone and I’d say: ‘I’ve seen what you’re charging new customers. I’m not willing to pay that amount, can you offer me a better deal?’” Lewis said during his show a couple of weeks ago. “If they say no, you say ‘I want to go through to customer disconnections’ – this is where they can do the big deals.”

If your broadband provider still can’t match deals from competitors or offer the same price it’s offering new customers, it’s probably time to start looking elsewhere.

Consider social tariff and essential broadband packages

For those on a low income or certain benefits, it’s worth looking at social tariff broadband packages, which are cheaper deals offered by all the major broadband companies.

Vodafone launched the most competitive social tariff package last year, offering speeds of up to 38Mbps, for £12 per month. If you receive one of the below state benefits, chances are, you’re eligible for social tariff broadband:

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Universal Credit

Bundle broadband with your mobile network provider

Like Vodafone, a large number of mobile phone carriers offer broadband as well as cellular contracts, including EE, O2, Three and Virgin Mobile. It’s often cheaper to bundle broadband and a SIM contract together, so it’s worth looking into. Other providers, such as BT and Sky also offer TV, mobile and home broadband bundles at a discounted price.

What are the best broadband deals in the UK?

If you want to switch provider completely, we’ve got a broadband price comparison tool, which will help you find the cheapest prices in your area. But we’ve highlighted a few of the best broadband deals right now. You’ll find cheaper deals than the ones below, but we’ve balanced download speeds with price here. For the cheapest broadband deals, check out our broadband price comparison tool.

Virgin Media M350 fibre broadband: Was £56 per month, now £27 per month, Virginmedia.com

With this deal, you get Virgin Media’s M350 ultra-fast broadband for £27 per month, saving you 52 per cent on the original price. M350 comes with average download speeds of 362Mbps and average upload speeds of 35Mbps, ideal for households that like to stream, game and download content fast. It’s an 18-month contract. Once your contract is up, you’ll have to pay the original £56 per month price.

Virgin Media also has a deal where you only have to pay £15 for the first six months, then £30 for the rest of your contract, but we’ve done the maths, and this deal works out significantly cheaper.

Plusnet unlimited fibre extra: £23.99 per month with a free £50 gift card, Plus.net

Plusnet is offering its unlimited fibre extra broadband package for £23.99 per month. You get speeds of up to 72Mbps, helping you game, stream and download content fast. To top it off, you also get a free £50 pre-paid MasterCard that you can use online and in-store – basically, wherever you see the MasterCard logo.

Sky superfast 35: £23 per month, Sky.com

Sky is offering up its superfast 35 package for £23 per month as part of the company’s winter sale. You get average download speeds of 36Mbps or your money back. It’s an 18-month contract, then £35.50 per month thereafter. There’s also a £19.95 one-off cost. It’s not the fastest package, but it’s still pretty reasonable, considering it takes just 5 minutes and 26 seconds to download a film in HD at these speeds.

Tariff comparison

