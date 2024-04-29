Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve been considering investing in a VR headset, there’s never been a better time to dive into virtual reality, as the Meta Quest 2 has been reduced to one of its lowest prices ever.

Right now, the second-generation headset has been sliced down to just £199.99 at Very, meaning you can game like never before while paying as little as possible.

Launched in 2020, the second-generation Meta Quest was recently succeeded by the more advanced Meta Quest 3 (was £479.99, now £458.98, Amazon.co.uk), but the older headset is still an immersive and capable option. At less than £200, the Meta Quest 2 is now an unmissable bargain for anyone looking to dip their toe into seamless, cable-free virtual reality.

While the newer model gets a faster processor, thinner design, better mixed-reality passthrough and a sharper display, both models play the same games and software, and both are still fully supported by Meta. That means, if you happen to fall utterly in love with VR gaming, you can carry over any games in your library to the Meta Quest 3, should you ever choose to upgrade.

We compared the Meta Quest 2 to the PlayStation VR2, and, while Sony’s headset is the more advanced when it comes to gaming, we rate the Quest for its ease of use and relatively low barrier to entry.

Meta Quest 2: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Very.co.uk

Featuring in our round-up of the best VR headsets, the Meta Quest 2 was lauded as being “particularly clever”. While it’s not the most technically advanced virtual-reality headset out there, it’s the first genuinely user-friendly one.

“You don’t need an expensive gaming PC to plug it into, and there are no snaking cables to trip over. Instead, you just slip it on, grab hold of the controllers, and are immediately immersed in a believable 3D space,” said our reviewer.

With the Quest 2 currently reduced to just £199.99, if you’re looking to invest in the VR headset, now’s the time to do it.

