This Meta Quest 2 deal comes with a free £50 Amazon voucher

The price of the Meta Quest 2 has been sliced by more than £50 ahead of Christmas, bringing the popular standalone VR headset down to just £247.88 for the 128GB model. But that’s not all.

As well as being the lowest price we’ve seen on the VR headset, when you buy the VR headset at Amazon before 17 December, the retailer will throw in a £50 Amazon voucher absolutely free. You can spend it on anything except for books or digital products, and it won’t expire until 12 February 2024, so you can use it for even more tech gifts, or save it for next year.

Launched in 2020, the second-generation Meta Quest was recently succeeded by the more advanced Meta Quest 3 (£473.28, Amazon.co.uk), but it’s still an immersive and capable headset. At less than £250, and with Amazon credit thrown in for free, the Meta Quest 2 is now an unmissable bargain for anyone looking to dip their toe into seamless, cable-free virtual reality.

The newer model gets a faster processor, thinner design, better mixed-reality passthrough and a sharper display, but both models play the same games and software, and both are still fully supported by Meta. That means, if you happen to fall utterly in love with VR gaming, you can carry over any games in your library to the Meta Quest 3, should you ever choose to upgrade.

We compared the Meta Quest 2 to the PlayStation VR2, and while Sony’s headset is the more advanced when it comes to gaming, we still rate the Quest for its ease of use and relatively low barrier to entry.

The Meta Quest 2 has been priced at £299.99 ever since the newer model launched, so the saving isn’t quite as massive as Amazon’s listing suggests, but this is still the lowest the VR headset price has ever been. As soon as you place your order, you’ll receive an email containing your £50 Amazon voucher. You have to use it by 12 February 2024, or you’ll lose it.

If you can’t see the £50 Amazon credit underneath the price tag, click “New & Used” and select the correct listing. It should say “Saving £50 Amazon Credit” and sold and dispatched by Amazon.

Securing the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, we lauded the Meta Quest 2 as a “genuine breakthrough”. While it’s not the most technically advanced virtual-reality headset out there, it’s the first genuinely user-friendly one. “You don’t need an expensive gaming PC to plug it into, and there are no snaking cables to trip over. Instead, you just slip it on, grab hold of the controllers, and are immediately immersed in a believable 3D space,” said our reviewer.

