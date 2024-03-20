This Meta Quest 3 deal sees VR headset heavily reduced

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Meta Quest 3 gets a surprise discount in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, as the best VR headset is discounted to £459.99.

Deals on the VR headset have been few and far between since it was released in late October 2023. The price of the headset fell to a low of £444 at the end of December, but boomeranged back up to full price a whole 24 hours later, so, we were pleased to spot this £20 discount on the VR device.

The Quest 3 is a major upgrade compared to the Meta Quest 2 (was £299.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk) The latest model features higher-resolution pancake lenses, full-colour video passthrough, better speakers, improved controllers and a more powerful processor.

With Apple entering the market with its Apple Vision Pro, the battle of the virtual-reality headsets is well and truly on. Even at full price the Meta Quest 3 is a much more accessible option than Apple’s VR headset (£2,750, Apple.com).

Read more: The best VR headsets in 2024

Meta Quest 3 virtual-reality headset: Was £479.99, now £459.99 Amazon.co.uk

(Meta)

The Meta Quest 3 takes everything good and bad about the Meta Quest 2 and improves on it in every single way. While it’s pricier than the Meta Quest 2 (even with the discount), it’s much more powerful, with better graphics.

“The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual-reality (now mixed-reality) headset, and is arguably the best consumer device currently out there,” our writer said in their review. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, as well as better hand tracking and, of course, those sweet, sweet pancake lenses that make everything so much more stable, this is the VR headset to beat.”

Every purchase also comes with a free copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2, so you can start playing immediately.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on tech and video games, try one of our voucher codes:

Don’t care for a mixed-reality device? We have a guide to the best VR headsets