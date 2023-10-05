Cult tech brand Nothing has just launched… a beer?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nothing is no stranger to offbeat tech launches. The cult brand’s products, which have found a loyal following, are what you get when you shove a bunch of people yearning for the 1990s into a room and ask them to design something.

Always featuring transparent shells like the Game Boy Clear, weird names and flashing lights, the company has launched wireless earbuds such as the Nothing Ear (Stick) and Nothing Ear (2), as well as the mid-range Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2), which let you see the components on the inside and boast flashing colours on the rear.

Now, Nothing has announced that it is launching… a beer? Officially revealed on April Fools’ Day, Nothing Beer (5.1%), as it’s called – yes, it even follows the same naming convention – is the tech firm’s latest wacky invention, though there doesn’t seem to be anything techie about it.

It’s not a wireless charger, there are no flashing lights and it can’t even be used as a wifi extender. What kind of beer is this? A light one. The Nothing Beer (5.1%) launches exclusively in the UK today.

The Nothing Beer (5.1%) is described as a rice lager “with a dry body and a refreshing finish”. Nothing says it has a subtle malt profile with citrus aromas, balanced with Kazbek hops, and a slightly earthy and spicy bitter finish.

Brewed independently at Freetime Beer Co in Wales, the Nothing Beer includes water, rice, malted barley, hops and yeast. It comes in a pack of six. No tech specs, of course, but it’s 115mm tall, with a diameter of 66mm – that’s as technical as you’ll get.

The company has been trialling the beer at its flagship store in Soho, London. It is available exclusively to the UK for now, though Nothing says it is working on making it available in more countries.

