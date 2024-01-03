Oral-B iO4 electric toothbrush is reduced by more than 60%

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We all know dental care is not something to be neglected, after all, only get one set of pearly whites, so we really ought to look after them. And that can be made so much easier with the right toothbrush.

Whether you want healthier gums or to improve whiteness and brightness without bleaching, there are toothbrushes to suit every goal. You should also take into account brushing preferences, if you're someone with sensitive teeth, you have to look for a brush that can accommodate that while also giving you that deep-clean freshness.

Enter the tried and tested Oral-B iO4 electric toothbrush, which is a clever bit of kit suited and booted with a whole host of features to get your teeth in tip-top shape. Even better, there’s currently a huge saving of 63 per cent on the model at Amazon.

Keep reading to find out more about the Oral-B brush and the Amazon deal.

Oral-B iO4 electric toothbrush: Was £240, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

This electric toothbrush from Oral-B was voted the best cheap iO toothbrush by our tester in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes. The dental tool boasts four different cleaning modes, including daily clean, sensitive, super-sensitive and whitening, so you can customise your brushing experience and achieve multiple dental care goals all at once.

Speaking of dental care, the brush also features a sensor that alerts you when you are using too much pressure, keeping your gums safer and healthier. While testing this product, our reviewer was impressed by how powerful this toothbrush is, especially since it is already one of the cheapest in the iO series. Our tester said: “The iO4 retains the most essential smarts of the more expensive brushes, with an LED pressure warning, the usual buzzing timers and the accompanying app, which lets you choose one of four brushing modes.”

The app is definitely this smart toothbrush’s USP, not only can you connect it to the brush to control the cleaning modes, but you can also track and improve your brushing habits via detailed performance reports, journeys and goals.

