You don’t need us to tell you that Amazon is the ultimate one-stop shop for, well, practically anything and everything you can think of. Whether it’s kitchen appliances, beauty products, garden essentials or the latest tech, the online retail giant has got you covered.

Something we love to do here at IndyBest is hunt out the very best deals we can find for our readers at Amazon, on everything from luxury products to everyday essentials, and you don’t get much more essential than a toothbrush.

But we’re not talking about any old toothbrush, here. Amazon stocks and sells some of the best and most advanced teeth cleaners out there, often making us smile even wider with some fantastic discounts.

These clever bits of kit come suited and booted with smart pressure technology, timers, customisable modes and many even have their own apps. One such toothbrush that does all this and more is the Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush with smart pressure sensor. A truly glorious toothbrush that now, thanks to Amazon, is available with a massive almost 70 per cent off. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the impressive offer.

Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush with smart pressure sensor: £219.99, now £70, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

By connecting the Oral-B smart electric toothbrush with the Oral-B app you can learn to improve your brushing routine thanks to real time feedback. With the daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening or gum care mode, you can tailor your clean to your own needs, while the addition of a two minute timer ensures you’re not over (or under) doing it.

What’s more, overly zealous brushers are going to appreciate the gum pressure control feature, which lets you know when you’re brushing too hard and slows down the brushing speed when you are. There won’t be any need to worry about recharging the brush too often either as the battery lasts two weeks once it’s been fully charged. This charger is included in the deal, as well as three brush heads and a travel case.

