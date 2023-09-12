Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wait is finally over. After a year of feverish rumours, Apple has just announced the newest iPhone 15 series of smartphones, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as a new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

As expected, Apple ditched the lightning port from all four iPhones, brought the Dynamic Island to every device, replaced the mute button with an action button on the Pro-line of smartphones, and gave them a brushed titanium design. There were, as always, new camera upgrades as well.

But while there weren’t many surprises to chew on, the improved ultra-wideband tech was intriguing, with Apple showing off a way for users to get precise turn-by-turn directions directly to their friends, and the shiny natural, white, black and blue titanium colours were a highlight.

The new common-or-garden variety iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also became a lot more enticing, borrowing a host of features from last year’s Pro model handsets. There’s a 48MP main camera, increased from 12MP, with users now being able to toggle on and off Portrait Mode (even if they didn’t take a picture with it originally).

And, while Apple didn’t announce this on-stage, it appears that three of the iPhone 15 models have had hefty price cuts in the UK, making the models as much as £100 cheaper than last year’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets. Here’s how much each of the iPhone 15 handsets cost and when you can pre-order them.

Apple iPhone 15 price: How much do the handsets cost?

While we might not have been an expecting an iPhone 15 price hike, we certainly weren’t expecting a price cut. Although all of the iPhone 15 handsets are remaining the same price in the US, they are coming down in price here in the UK.

The base iPhone 15 starts from just £799 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts from just £899. That’s a welcome £50 price cut over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus from last year. The iPhone 15 Pro received an even bigger price cut.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts from £999 for the 128GB model – that’s a whole £100 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro at launch last year. And while the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max at launch (£1,199), the iPhone 15 Pro Max went up in price in the US, but it stayed the same here in the UK.

Apple iPhone 15 release date: When can you pre-order the base and Pro handsets?

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available to pre-order starting from 1pm BST on Friday 15 September 2023 from the Apple Store. They will then start shipping out on Friday 22 September 2023.

If you trade in your current iPhone at Apple, you can receive up to £715 in Apple credit towards your new iPhone 15. If you’d prefer to wait for the phone carrier deals, these should start launching on 15 September. We predict carrier deals to be better this year than they were for the iPhone 14, given the lower UK price tags.

We won’t know the iPhone 15 carrier deals until a bit later in the week – they don’t usually release them until pre-order day, which is on 15 September. Taking a peek at last year’s iPhone 14 carrier deals can offer up some insight as to which carriers will be offering the best deals on the iPhone 15.

The best iPhone 14 Pro Max deal we spotted last year was from Sky Mobile. The phone carrier was offering the handset for £40 per month on a 36-month contract with no up-front cost. You had to add on a data plan, with a 2GB plan costing £6. Altogether, you paid £46 over 36 months.

Deals on the iPhone 14 Pro, however, were a little lacklustre. Three had a £72 24-month contract deal on the handset. You had to pay £70 up-front, but it came with unlimited data. We’re hoping for better options this year.

If you were looking for an iPhone 14 deal, Mobiles.co.uk had a pretty appetising 24-month contract on offer. You had to pay £99 up-front, but after that, you’d only pay £39.99 a month and received 100GB of data. That’s a very good deal, and it should be even better for the iPhone 15 since it’s cheaper.

We barely saw any iPhone 14 Plus contract deals at launch, though Mobile Phones Direct was offering the larger iPhone for £54 per month with a £9 up-front cost. You got 100GB of data, which was pretty decent. We’re expecting to see more iPhone 15 Plus contract deals at launch, given that it was a new configuration for Apple last year.

