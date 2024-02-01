Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Samsung officially announced the new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra phones at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on 17 January.

After a two-week pre-order window, the Galaxy S24 series is now available to buy in-store and online. The three new smartphones start from £799, £999 and £1,249, respectively – that actually makes the base models a little cheaper than last year’s Galaxy S23 devices.

Anyone who pre-ordered before 31 January got the Galaxy Watch 6 included for free. While this offer has ended, you can still get 30 per cent off the Samsung smartwatch, plus 12 months of Disney+ when you buy any Galaxy S24 phone.

If you’re trying to find the cheapest deal on the new Samsung Galaxy S24, keep reading. We’re rounding up the best Galaxy S24 contract deals below.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24

Best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with unlimited data: £55 per month, £170 up front, Mobiles.co.uk

Mobiles.co.uk has a relatively steep up front fee of £170 but, over the course of the 24-month contract, this works out to be the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal we’ve spotted so far. You pay £1,490 in total (barring the usual mid-contract price increase) and get unlimited data included as well as a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and a Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: £39.99 per month, £405 up front, Idmobile.co.uk

Here’s the best deal with unlimited data we’ve found on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This contract from iD Mobile has you paying a total of around £1,365 over 24 months, though it comes with a pretty hefty up front charge of £405. That works out to roughly £4.80 per month for the airtime portion of the contract. The plan comes with an extra discount on an eligible trade-in, a year of Disney+, a Samsung Smart Tag and a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: £68 per month, £40 up front, Vodafone.co.uk

Vodafone’s Galaxy S24 deal gives you half-price airtime for the first six months of your contract – from month seven onwards, your payments will increase from £53 to £71 per month for unlimited data. That averages out to £68 per month over 36 months, though, after 24 months, you’ll have the option to switch to a different tariff, or upgrade. Trade-in your phone with Vodafone and you can save £14 a month on your new handset. Samsung’s offer of a free pair of earbuds and a Bluetooth tracker is appled here, too.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: £50.19 per month, £30 up front, O2.co.uk

O2 is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with 30GB of data for £50.19 per month after paying £30 up front. O2 ‘plus plans’ are a little pricier than plain contracts but come with up to six months of Apple Music, Samsung’s free earbuds, Smart Tag, a Disney+ subscription and the option to swap to a new phone every three months.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: £65.75 per month, £30 up front, EE.co.uk

EE’s Galaxy S24 Ultra plans come with your choice of an ‘inclusive extra’, such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Netflix, TNT Sports or Apple Music, all worth up to £20 per month. Bundled with a 5GB data plan, Samsung’s new phone costs £65.75 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S24 review

Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 now

Samsung Galaxy S24 release date and price

The Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra all launched in stores and online on 31 January, while pre-orders were available from 17 January.

The S24 and S24 Plus are available in onyx black, marble grey, cobalt violet and amber yellow. The S24 Ultra is available in titanium grey, titanium black and titanium yellow. Additional colours are available exclusively from Samsung’s online store.

Here’s a full breakdown of the pricing of the new S24 series.

Galaxy S24: From £799, Samsung.com

From £799, Samsung.com Galaxy S24 Plus: From £999, Samsung.com

From £999, Samsung.com Galaxy S24 Ultra: From £1,249, Samsung.com

