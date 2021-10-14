When can you pre-order the Google Pixel 6 in the UK?

Google will officially reveal the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro smartphones at an event on 19 October, ahead of a rumoured launch date of 28 October.

But while Apple kept the new iPhone 13 completely under wraps until it was announced in September, Google has been more generous in sharing details about the upcoming smartphones ahead of their big debut.

A recent leak from Carphone Warehouse (soon to be Currys) revealed even more about the Pixel 6 phones than Google had planned to, confirming some rumoured specs as well as a few previously unannounced features.

Here’s what to expect at the reveal on 19 October. There will be two new phones to get excited about, called the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro. They’ll come in three colour options each. Google’s website shows the rear of the phone, complete with its pastel tones and a visor-like camera module stretched across the entire width of the device.

It’s a bold new design from Google and one that we hope symbolises a shift forward for the Pixel 6. The already discontinued Pixel 5 (£599, Google.com) and 4a (£349, Google.com) left fans somewhat disappointed, especially in regards to the ageing camera system.

Another big step forward for Google this year is how the duo of Pixel 6 handsets will be powered by the company’s own Tensor processor. This marks the first time that Google has designed its own in-house chip for one of its phones. We’ll see how it performs when we get our hands on the device for review.

That’s a lot for Google to reveal ahead of the announcement, and it’ll certainly give Apple fans something to think about. Google will officially reveal both Pixel 6 phones at a livestreamed event on 19 October, and we predict pre-orders will open then or very soon after.

Google Pixel 6 rumoured features

The Tensor processor

The headline feature on the Pixel 6 is its system-on-a-chip Tensor processor, which uses AI and machine learning to improve photography, adjust video settings while filming, instantly process speech and language, and power the Google Assistant more efficiently.

The camera

The Pixel 6 will come with a higher-resolution 50MP main lens, which would beat the iPhone 13 pro max on paper, and an ultra-wide lens capable of taking in 150 per cent more light, for improved night photography. The Pixel 6 pro will also have a telephoto lens capable of 4x optical zoom and a 20x digital zoom powered by the Tensor processor.

Photo editing

There will be more options for editing photographs on the Pixel 6, including “magic eraser”, which can delete photobombers and other unwanted faces from your pictures, and “face unblur”, which uses the Tensor processor’s machine-learning capabilities to sharpen faces.

When can you pre-order the Google Pixel 6 in the UK?

Google will fully reveal the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro on Tuesday, 19 October. We expect pre-orders to open in the days following the event, or potentially even immediately after the event finishes. The rumoured launch date is Thursday, 28 October, and Google will want to give customers as much time as possible to get their pre-orders in before then.

How long does it take to get the Google Pixel after pre-order?

Typically, the time between pre-ordering a Google smartphone and it arriving is one to two weeks. If pre-orders for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro are made available as soon as the event is over, you can expect to have your new phone in your hands within 14 days.

The ongoing global chip shortage – which prompted Apple to slash production targets of the iPhone 13 – might also affect Google and cause unexpected delays to delivery.

How much does the Google Pixel 6 cost?

The price will be revealed at the October 19 event, but several leaks have suggested that the Pixel 6 will cost €649 in Europe, while the more premium Pixel 6 pro will cost €899. Other reports predict the price of the high-end Pixel 6 pro model could be higher than this, costing about the same as the iPhone 13 pro (£949, Amazon.co.uk).

