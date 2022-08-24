Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With new Google Pixel 7 smartphones on the way soon, now is a great time to shop cut-price deals on the current-generation Pixel 6 and 6 pro.

The two smartphones have some of the best cameras of any handset available today, and are the first to be powered by Google’s own processor. They also run the purest version of Android available anywhere, and have 5G connectivity to boot.

We’ve found a deal on Amazon that has reduced the price of the Pixel 6 by a massive £155, saving you 26 per cent on the regular retail price.

Amazon has also cut the price of the larger Google Pixel 6 pro, which is down by £200 (24 per cent).

Keep reading the article below to find out how to take advantage of these Pixel price cuts.

Google Pixel 6, 128GB: Was £599, now £443.57, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

Display : 6.4in

: 6.4in Camera : 50MP

: 50MP 5G : Yes

: Yes Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Rating: 8/10

Our reviewer gave both Pixel 6 models a score of 8/10 when the handsets came out in 2021, praising how Google’s control of the hardware, software and processor gives the company an Apple-like command of how the Pixel 6 works.

The headline feature here is the Pixel 6’s rear camera, which has a massive 50MP sensor and clever computational photography features for taking superb pictures. Unique for the Pixel 6 family is a feature called magic eraser, which can remove unwanted things from photos after they’ve been taken, so you can make passers-by that have strolled into shot disappear, for example.

The display of the Pixel 6 measures 6.4in, has a 1080p Full HD resolution, and uses OLED technology for more vivid colours and deeper blacks, compared with LCD screens.

This Amazon deal, which sees the Pixel 6 reduced from £599 to £443.57 (Amazon.co.uk), is specifically available for the 128GB model in black.

Buy now

Google Pixel 6 pro: Was £849, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

Display : 6.7in

: 6.7in Camera : 50MP

: 50MP 5G : Yes

: Yes Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Memory : 12GB

: 12GB Rating: 8/10

This handset is very similar to the regular Pixel 6, but outguns its sibling in a few key areas. Firstly, the display is larger, at 6.7in, but also has a quicker refresh rate, at up to 120Hz compared with 60-90Hz for the regular Pixel 6.

Additionally, the Pixel 6 pro has 50 per cent more RAM, at 12GB, and the rear camera has 4x optical zooming capabilities.

The 6 pro is powered by the same Google-made Tensor processor as the regular phone, along with having the Titan M2 security chip, 5G connectivity, water resistance, 4K video recording, wireless charging and photo-editing features, such as magic eraser.

Our reviewer also gave the Pixel 6 pro a score of 8/10, saying of the camera: “The Pixel 6 pro has a slightly deeper sense of contrast, seen when photographing a white building against a dark-grey cloud, and generally handles colours more naturally than its competitors.”

Speaking about both handsets, our tester concluded: “Ultimately, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro feel like a refresh for the range, and for those looking for a new Android device, these are absolutely models to consider.”

Buy now

Still not sure which handset to buy? Check out our guide to the best smartphones in 2022