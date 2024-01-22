Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you thought you’d have to wait an excruciatingly long time to see a discount on the all-singing, all-dancing iPhone 15 Pro Max after Apple first released it into the wild, you’d be wrong. Just four months after its launch, the expensive piece of kit has received its first major price cut at Amazon.

The iPhone 15 line of smartphones is Apple’s first to transition away from lightning cables and towards USB-C. The Pro Max features a new lighter titanium design, an action button, and a new 5x telephoto camera – the longest optical zoom of any iPhone.

The 256GB model usually retails for £1,199 but Amazon has just sliced a tidy £100 off the asking price, giving you the most advanced iPhone for less.

If that’s still too expensive, the retailer has also slashed a handy £50 off the smaller iPhone 15 Pro (was £999, now £949, Amazon.co.uk). Whichever model you prefer, this is how you can secure the saving on Apple’s latest smartphones.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, 256GB: Was £1,199, now £1,099, Amazon.co.uk

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a powerful smartphone with a big 6.7in display and a glorious titanium design with curved edges. It has the sharpest camera system of any iPhone, with the best telephoto lens and a new USB-C port that can reverse charge your AirPods and Apple Watch, as well as a multi-action button that can be programmed to do a huge number of tasks. With a new A17 Pro processor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max isn’t just spectacularly fast, it also “has the bandwidth to do certain things such as ray tracing in games – something typically reserved for games consoles and high-end PC graphics cards,” our writer said in their review. Currently, the black titanium and blue titanium colourways have been reduced by £100 at Amazon.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 128GB: Was £999, now £949, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re not keen on having the largest iPhone, or the price is still too steep for your pocket, the iPhone 15 Pro (in all four colourways) has also been discounted, by £50. The smartphone is almost exactly the same as its larger sibling. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 5x telephoto camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3x telephoto lens. The slightly smaller battery on the iPhone 15 Pro also means your iPhone won’t last as long as the Pro Max.

