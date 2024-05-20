Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

With four months to go until Apple unveils the all-new iPhone 16 Pro max at its September keynote event, rumours about the largest Apple smartphone are beginning to heat up.

While previous iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro max have been nearly identical clones of each other, apart from their difference in size and battery life, Apple shook up the well-trodden formula when it released the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro max last year, and it’s set to continue the trend with the 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro max could have the longest battery life of any iPhone ever made, according to a new report published by reliable Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo. The leaker claims that the battery inside the 16 Pro Max will see an increase in its energy density while maintaining the current size of the battery cell.

That means the battery life could be longer than that of the iPhone 15 Pro max, without taking up any more space on the inside. Apple could keep the battery life the same, and use the added space for other components.

While the iPhone’s battery life could be better than ever, a higher energy density will also affect the temperature of the battery. Kuo says that Apple will case the battery in stainless steel to stop the battery from overheating and potentially avoid another swathe of complaints about the iPhone being “too hot to touch”.

Apple’s use of a stainless steel case could also help it comply with the EU’s requirement for easily replaceable smartphone batteries.

The battery life isn’t the only difference expected to set the two smartphones apart. While the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to receive the same periscope camera found on the iPhone 15 Pro max, the iPhone 16 Pro max could be getting a super telephoto periscope camera, increasing the optical zoom even further.

On top of that, the iPhone 16 Pro max is expected to be even larger than the iPhone 15 Pro max, with leakers suggesting the display could stretch to 6.9in – two inches bigger than the 6.7in iPhone 15 Pro max.

