Android season has well and truly arrived. Hot on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series comes competitor and cult favourite brand OnePlus’s offering. The company has just unveiled its latest OnePlus 11 flagship handset, and after a few tumultuous years, it looks like it’s going back to its roots, albeit slowly...

While we enjoyed last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10T was an almighty flop. There were things that were classically OnePlus that had been removed since the Oppo merger and the switch to ColorOS.

The OnePlus 11, however, looks like the company is taking things back to basics, in a bygone era when OnePlus phones had small price tags but big flagship specs, oh, and an alert slider.

It also has beefy specs onboard, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor on the inside, improved ultrawide and telephoto lenses and even stronger Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. Plus, it’s cheaper than the Google Pixel 7 Pro was at launch, costing an affordable £729 versus the Pixel 7 Pro’s £849.

While the handset won’t launch until 16 February, OnePlus is offering up some appetising gifts if you pre-order the phone ahead of time, including a free limited-edition Bang & Olufsen A1 second-generationportable speaker worth £230 or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 worth £179.

Here’s everything you need to know about the handset and where you can pre-order it.

OnePlus 11 5G: From £729, Oneplus.com

(OnePlus )

The OnePlus 11 is the latest flagship handset from the Chinese manufacturer. It’s fairly similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, featuring an ultra-premium QHD+ resolution AMOLED display and LTPO tech for buttery smooth scrolling. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery on the inside, equipped with 100W SuperVOOC charging from Oppo, meaning it can go from zero to full in just 25 minutes, but there’s no wireless charging.

In terms of the camera array, there’s a 50MP main camera, an improved 48MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP 2x telephoto camera used for a new portrait-style mode. It looks pretty much the same in terms of design, but we’re still pleased to see the return of the alert slider.

Should the colour of your mobile device be important to you, then you’ll be pleased to know it comes in two colourways. The titan black variant costs £729 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the eternal green variant comes with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and is slightly more expensive at £799.

If you pre-order the titan black variant, you’ll be able to claim a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds worth £179, which have been tuned by music composer Hans Zimmer. However, if you pre-order the eternal green variant, you can claim a limited-edition version of the Bang & Olufsen A1 Gen 2 – one of our favourite portable speakers.

In our review of the speaker we said, “Paying £200 might sound a little out of many people’s comfort zone, but if there’s any example of a chunky investment being worth it, it’s the A1.” They added that, “It’s difficult to find anything wrong with it: gorgeous design, supreme audio for a portable speaker of this size, and a sturdiness that makes this more than reasonably priced.”

