Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Samsung officially announced the new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra phones at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on 17 January.

The Galaxy S24 series is now available to pre-order, ahead of an official release date of 31 January. The three new smartphones start from £799, £999 and £1,249, respectively – that actually makes the base models a little cheaper than last year’s Galaxy S23 devices.

Anyone who pre-orders before 31 January will also get double the storage for free, meaning you can upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, or from 512GB to 1TB, at no extra cost. Samsung is also throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 6, worth £289, with every pre-order made before 25 January.

Pre-order the Galaxy S24 now

Below you’ll find the best pre-order deals as well as our early impressions of the devices. Our full review will arrive soon.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24

Best Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deals

Everyone who pre-orders the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra will get double the storage for free. That means you’ll be able to grab the 1TB version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra for the price of the 512GB version, for example.

Samsung is also offering a generous trade-in bonus on existing Galaxy handsets for anyone who pre-orders before 30 January, giving customers an additional discount on top of the trade-in price of their old phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 100GB data: £44.99 per month, £199 up front, Mobiles.co.uk

(Samsung)

Mobiles.co.uk has a relatively steep up front fee of £199 but, over the course of the 24-month contract, this works out to be the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal we’ve spotted so far. You pay £1,278 in total (barring the usual mid-contract price increase) and get 100GB of data included as well as the free Galaxy Watch 6. That’s just £30 more than the price of the handset itself.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: £53.99 per month, £99 up front, Idmobile.co.uk

(Samsung)

Here’s the best deal we’ve found on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Get a 10GB data contract from iD Mobile and you’ll pay a total of around £1,400 over 24 months. That works out to roughly £6 per month for the airtime portion of the contract. The plan comes with an extra £125 discount on an eligible trade-in, a year of Disney+ and a free Galaxy Watch 6.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: £68 per month, £40 up front, Vodafone.co.uk

(Samsung)

Vodafone’s Galaxy S24 deal gives you half-price airtime for the first six months of your contract – from month seven onwards, your payments will increase from £53 to £71 per month for unlimited data. That averages out to £68 per month over 36 months, though, after 24 months, you’ll have the option to switch to a different tariff, or upgrade. Trade-in your phone with Vodafone and you can save £14 a month on your new handset. Samsung’s offer of double the storage and a free Galaxy Watch 6 can be redeemed through Vodafone’s plan, too.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: £50.19 per month, £30 up front, O2.co.uk

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus in jade green (Samsung)

O2 is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with 30GB of data for £50.19 per month after paying £30 up front. O2 ‘plus plans’ are a little pricier than plain contracts but come with up to six months of Apple Music, Samsung’s free smartwatch, a Disney+ subscription and the option to swap to a new phone every three months.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: £62.67 per month, £30 up front, EE.co.uk

(Samsung)

EE’s Galaxy S24 Ultra plans come with your choice of an ‘inclusive extra’, such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Netflix, TNT Sports or Apple Music, all worth up to £20 per month. Bundled with a 5GB data plan, Samsung’s new phone costs £63.67 per month.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S24 review

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs

Trying to wrap your head around the differences between the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra? Here are the official specifications from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra Display 6.2in FHD+, 120Hz 6.7in FHD+, 120Hz 6.8in QHD+, 120Hz Dimensions 70.6mm x 147mm x 7.6mm 75.9mm x 158.5mm x 7.7mm 79mm x 162.3mm x 8.6mm Weight 128g 197g 233g Selfie camera 12MP 12MP 12MP Ultra-wide camera 12MP 12MP 12MP Wide camera 50MP 50MP 200MP Telephoto 10MP 10MP 50MP + 10MP Optical zoom 3x 3x 5x and 3x Memory 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,000mAh 4,900mAh 5,000mAh S-Pen stylus No No Yes

Samsung Galaxy S24 early review

From left to right: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and S24 (Samsung)

On top of the usual spec upgrades, the headline improvement to this year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 series is a range of new artificial intelligence-powered features. Advanced photo editing tools enable users to move or erase people and objects, by using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to fill in gaps, and to instantly remaster photos with additional detail, depth of focus effects and more.

The design of the phones remains roughly the same for 2024, but the S24 Ultra gets a refresh with a new flat display, thinner bezels, a satin matte finish and a stylish titanium frame.

The design of the phones remains roughly the same for 2024 (Samsung)

All three phones will run at a smooth scrolling 120Hz again this year, but now the baseline S24 and S24 Plus can drop down to a 1Hz refresh rate – previously something only the Ultra could do – meaning improvements to battery life and power efficiency.

The camera on the Ultra benefits from a larger sensor, which offsets the reduced optical zoom range. The camera software is where the real improvements can be found, with Samsung using its new AI smarts to produce richer and more detailed photography.

The baseline Samsung Galaxy S24 in cobalt violet, amber yellow, marble grey and onyx black (Samsung)

Better night sight processing means videos look more vivid and crisper in low light conditions and when zoomed in, while AI features such as ‘erase reflections’ and ‘erase shadows’ promise more professional photography results at the push of a button.

Samsung is also bringing its AI to bear on transcription and notetaking. Audio recorded at meetings can discern between dozens of different speakers and the resulting minutes can be automatically formatted into headers and bullet points, or summarised by Samsung’s on-board AI, for easy reference.

The S24 series also introduces ‘live translate’ – a feature embedded into the phone app that can translate between 13 different languages in real-time, between two callers.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 now

Samsung Galaxy S24 release date and price

The Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra all launch in stores and online on 31 January, with pre-orders available from 17 January.

The S24 and S24 Plus are available in onyx black, marble grey, cobalt violet and amber yellow. The S24 Ultra is available in titanium grey, titanium black and titanium yellow. Additional colours are available exclusively from Samsung’s online store.

Here’s a full breakdown of the pricing of the new S24 series, with the double storage pre-order bonus included.

Galaxy S24: £799, Samsung.com

£799, Samsung.com Galaxy S24 Plus: £999, Samsung.com

£999, Samsung.com Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB): £1,249, Samsung.com

£1,249, Samsung.com Galaxy S24 Ultra (1TB): £1,349, Samsung.com

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on phones and tablets, try the links below:

Upgrade your tech with our round-up of the best laptops, whether you’re working from home or gaming on the go