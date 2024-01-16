Samsung Galaxy S24 rumours: Release date, price, specs and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The long-rumoured Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra phones are expected to be announced at the tech giant’s annual Galaxy Unpacked event on 17 January.

No details have been confirmed ahead of the official unveiling, but a series of leaked marketing documents, insider speculation and a handful of early renders of the new Galaxy range give us a good idea of what to expect, from a titanium upgrade to new AI-powered features.

Samsung holds the top spot in our review of the best Android phones with the Galaxy S23 (£849, Amazon.co.uk). The Korean firm also comfortably tops our list of the best budget phones with the Galaxy A53 (£246, Amazon.co.uk), so naturally anticipation is high for what comes next.

Ahead of the full unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked on 17 January, we’ve detailed all of the rumours and everything that we know so far about Samsung’s newest trio of flagship phones, as well as how to bag yourself a £50 discount on your next upgrade.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S23 review

The newest phones are rumoured to stick pretty closely to the design of the existing Samsung Galaxy S23 range (pictured)

Samsung Galaxy S24 release date

Samsung is expected to reveal three new Galaxy S24 phones at the tech giant’s annual Galaxy Unpacked event on 17 January. This is in keeping with the announcements of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 phones in previous years. Both debuted around late January and early February.

Galaxy Unpacked is now confirmed to be taking place at 6pm GMT on 17 January. You can already find a countdown link to the Galaxy Unpacked live stream on Samsung’s official site, where you’ll also be able to register your interest in pre-ordering the new Galaxy phone. Everyone who registers will get £50 off the new device and be entered into a prize draw to win a trip to Chicago.

Samsung Galaxy S24 price

There’s no word on pricing yet, but we’re expecting the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra phones to roughly match the prices of the Galaxy S23 range at launch.

Those phones started at £849, £1,049 and £1,249 respectively, though recent increases in production costs and global inflation could see the price of the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra go higher this year.

New AI-powered photography and assistant features mean Samsung could soon be joining Google in the artificial intelligence arms race (The Independent/Steve Hogarty)

Samsung Galaxy S24 design and cameras

Samsung hasn’t made many drastic design changes to its trio of Galaxy phones in recent years, barring an update to the top-end S22 Ultra to bring it in line with the look and feel of the S22 and S22 Plus.

This year’s Galaxy S24 phones are predicted to follow the same design ethos again. Leaked marketing information suggests three very similar-looking phones to last year, with only subtle changes being made. The largest phone in the range, the S24 Ultra is rumoured to be getting a new titanium body to match the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We’re likely to see Samsung announce a 6.1in Galaxy S24, a 6.4in Galaxy S24 Plus and a 6.8in Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Rumours suggest all three will run at a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, and that the more expensive S24 Ultra could use a new type of AMOLED screen called M13, which is thinner, more efficient and offers improved visuals over existing displays.

Camera hardware is rumoured to stay the same this year, although there are reports from an industry leaker that the S24 Ultra might actually get a technical downgrade by offering five times optical zoom rather than the 10 times found on the current Ultra.

If true, that might tie into the rumoured headline feature of all three new Galaxy phones. Samsung is reportedly focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) this year, and the Galaxy S24 range could introduce AI-enhanced telephoto photography as well as AI-powered photo-editing tools similar to those found on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Backing up this theory is Samsung’s own announcement last year that it had successfully developed its own on-device large language model (LLM) called Samsung Gauss. LLMs power popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard, so it’s reasonable to expect Samsung will incorporate the tech into its latest devices.

The verdict: Samsung Galaxy S24 rumours

Nothing is confirmed about the latest Samsung devices, not even their name, but with Galaxy Unpacked just around the corner we can expect to learn a lot more about the company’s latest products very soon.

We’ll have all of the latest information as it appears, so check back in with us to find out everything you need to know about Samsung’s newest phones, as well as where to find the best deals.

Tariff comparison

For the latest offers on mobile phone contracts, try the links below:

For more, why not check out our roundup of the best Android smartphones of 2024?