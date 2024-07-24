Support truly

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 launches today (24 July), and is the newest entry in the Korean tech giant’s series of popular flip-style folding phones.

Whereas the larger and more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 opens like a book to reveal a tablet-sized main screen, the Flip 6 folds down like a clamshell to about the size of a post-it note – perfect for popping into a bag or sliding into a pocket.

The outer display can be used to get information at a glance without having to crack open the phone. You can use it to view upcoming calendar appointments, check the weather, control your music or quickly reply to messages. You can also use it as a viewfinder to frame selfies by propping the phone half open, and using a raised hand gesture to trigger the shot.

Like previous years, Samsung has made just a few tweaks to the design of the Galaxy Z Flip to keep it fresh in 2024. We’re getting a faster processor, improved cameras, a new matte frame and a slightly larger battery, all housed inside the same neatly engineered, folding chassis.

We’re still testing the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to bring you a full review, but in the meatime here are our initial impressions as well as everything you need to know about Samsung’s newest flip phone.

Where to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 6

How we tested

We’ve been testing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 since its reveal at Samsung Unpacked in early July. During testing, we paid attention to the folding phone’s build quality, changes in functionality since the previous model, battery performance, new Galaxy AI tricks and the added features enabled by the form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: From £1,049, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty )

Samsung seems to be allergic to change. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 (from £1,049, Samsung.com) is another incremental upgrade to last year’s folding phone, which was an incremental upgrade to the one before that, which was an incremental upgrade to one before that. Set them all down side by side and even the Samsung execs might struggle to tell them apart.

But focus too much on any one year’s teeny improvements, and you can easily overlook just what an incredible piece of hardware Samsung has gradually developed in the five years the Flip first launched. This year’s Galaxy Z Flip might look the same, but is the culmination of continuous advancements to the popular flip-phone’s design, the hinge, the durability and the outer screen. Unsurprisingly, it’s probably the best folding phone you can buy today.

The biggest improvements in 2024 are to the Flip’s battery life and camera array. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 uses the same lenses and sensors found in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, giving it much improved photo quality and performance in low light conditions. The 4,000mAh battery is the biggest Samsung has ever used in the Flip, and the addition of a vapour chamber helps with cooling and performance.

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty )

The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been tweaked with sharper edges and flatter sides around the frame, and retains the exceptionally smooth and robust feeling hinge. Like last year’s phone the Flip 6 folds completely flat, with no unsightly gaps. Everything lines up neatly, the phone can be opened one-handed, and the buttons and overall finish feel premium.

The Flip 6 is a delightful object to hold in your hand, and the inclusion of IP48 dust resistance as well as the overall sturdiness of the device helps to allay any durability concerns around using a folding phone.

Under the hood are a few expected improvements. The Flip 6 runs on the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and gets a vapour chamber for the first time, which cools the phone down and keeps performance high when the phone is running hot.

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Steve Hogarty )

Battery capacity has been bumped up to 4,000mAh from 3,700mAh, meaning you should reliably get to the end of the day without running into the red.

Other minor design changes include the rings around the dual main cameras, which now match the colour of the phone’s matte frame to give the phone a more unified appearance. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in four colours: blue, silver, yellow and green.

The Flip 6 uses the same 3.4in outer display found in last year’s phone – which it calls the Flex Window – but adds in some fun new features like interactive wallpapers. As chronic fidgeters, we especially enjoy the emojis that tumble around the screen under gravity as you turn and rotate the phone.

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Steve Hogarty )

Samsung has focused a lot on these kinds of software improvements, alongside a range of Galaxy AI features like more context-aware quick replies on the outer display, though we’re very likely to see these features rolled out to older phones in the Flip series too.

That makes the Flip 6 a tough sell for anyone already using the Flip 5, where the hardware differences between the devices are too small to justify making the upgrade. And with rival Motorola offering a bigger and brighter outer display in the cheaper Razr 50 Ultra (£999, Currys.co.uk), you’ve more options than ever when choosing your next flip phone.

We’ll bring you our full review once we’ve had more time to test the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

