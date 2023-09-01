Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sony has just announced the new Xperia 5 V, a compact Android smartphone launching later in September for £849.

A slightly dialled-back version of Sony’s top-end Xperia 1 V, the Xperia 5 V features the same next-generation Exmor T camera sensor but drops the telephoto lens in favour of a simpler, dual-lens camera array.

While Sony itself isn’t a major player in the smartphone arena, the company provides the component parts – in particular camera sensors – that are used by many of the best Android phones in 2023. So it’s hardly surprising that the Xperia 5 V packs in some impressive camera hardware.

Sony is pitching the Xperia 5 V at video creators, bundling the phone with its new Video Creator app for editing and publishing on the go. A dedicated voice recording microphone is designed for clearer pick-up in videos without the need for an external mic.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Sony Xperia 5 V: £849, Sony.co.uk

(Sony)

This year’s Xperia 5 features the same excellent 6.1in OLED display running at a smooth 120Hz. The phone has front-facing stereo speakers and a beefy 5,000mAh battery, as well as a rarely seen micoSD card slot, which is impressive stuff for phone of this size.

This is also one of the vanishingly few phones to still include a 3.5mm headphone jack with a DAC, which when coupled with Sony’s high-res audio expertise makes it one of the best phones for music you can buy today.

Elsewhere, Sony has updated the Xperia V with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the same chip found in most current-generation flagship smartphones. Performance should feel fast, and the upgraded chip enables the phone to handle the advanced image data being spat out by that much larger camera sensor.

The Xperia 5 V comes in three colourways: black, silver and blue. From today, anyone who pre-orders will get a pair of Sony’s WH-CH720N noise-cancelling headphones for free.

Pre-order now

