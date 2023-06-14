Vodafone and Three are merging – is it time for a better mobile phone deal?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been announced that Vodafone and Three have plans to merge in a deal worth £15bn, which, if approved, would mean the firms would overtake rivals O2 and EE to form the UK’s largest mobile phone operator.

What could that mean for shoppers? Some industry regulators are warning that reduced competition in the market would result in higher prices for customers, so locking into a contract today could potentially save you money in the long term.

Even if given the OK by regulators, the merger isn’t expected to happen until 2024. The news hasn’t affected current pricing at either operator.

The tie-in would give Vodafone and Three a combined customer base of 27 million users. Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle says it would “create a best-in-class 5G network, offering customers a superior experience”.

Vodafone and Three are two of the UK’s four top mobile phone operators, offering deals on the best iPhones and best Android phones of 2023.

If you’re in the market for a new handset, we’ve rounded up the best mobile phone plan deals you can shop today. Keep in mind that some contracts last 36 months, while others last just 24, so, while your monthly payments are lower, you could end up paying more in the long run.

If you’re approaching the end of your contract and you’re not ready to upgrade your phone, you can extend its life with a cheap SIM card from a pay-monthly operator. We recommend Smarty and giffgaff, where you’ll find rolling contracts with oodles of data for less than £10 per month.

