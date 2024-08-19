ReMarkable 2 vs Kindle scribe: Which digital notepad is worth your money?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The reMarkable 2 tablet is a digital notepad with a Kindle-style e-ink display, which aims to fully replace your tattered old Moleskine, offering a distraction-free zone for handwriting, sketching and PDF editing.

Unlike traditional tablets, with glass screens and backlit displays, the reMarkable 2 uses e-ink technology, the same found in Kindle ereaders. Scribble on the screen with the reMarkable marker, and your handwriting convincingly appears under your pen-tip, as though you’re writing on paper.

As you would hope, the reMarkable 2 genuinely replicates the sensation of scribbling notes on mashed-up tree pulp. The matte-textured surface of the tablet, combined with the lack of screen glare and the super-responsive refresh rate creates an unnervingly authentic writing experience.

The included marker stylus (opt for the marker plus for a handy “eraser”, which lets you rub the end of the stylus on the display to erase mistakes) glides across the display with just the right degree of friction, registering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, for natural-looking strokes.

So, how is the £429 gadget any more convenient than simply writing on paper with a 99p biro? If you’re a prolific notetaker, regularly share your workings, and are particularly prone to losing your notes, the tablet comes into its own. But how does it compare to the Kindle scribe? We put both devices to the test, to find out.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester in action with the digital notepads ( The Independent/Steve Hogarty )

We’ve been scribbling away on the Kindle scribe for months, and the reMarkable 2 for three weeks, to compare and contrast the digital notepads. We’ve used each for copious note-taking during meetings and presentations, at the office, at home and when travelling to conferences. We sign a lot of contracts as part of our work, so the ease with which we could transfer PDFs to the notepad for signing was an important feature. We also used each device as our primary ereader, swapping out our current favourite – the Kindle oasis – in favour of the bigger displays. Keep scrolling to find out how we got on.