ReMarkable 2 vs Kindle scribe: Which digital notepad is worth your money?

Want to up your note-taking game? Here’s what our tech expert found when testing the two devices

Steve Hogarty
Monday 19 August 2024 17:32 BST
Digital notepads offer a distraction-free zone for handwriting, sketching, and PDF editing
Digital notepads offer a distraction-free zone for handwriting, sketching, and PDF editing (The Independent)

The reMarkable 2 tablet is a digital notepad with a Kindle-style e-ink display, which aims to fully replace your tattered old Moleskine, offering a distraction-free zone for handwriting, sketching and PDF editing. 

Unlike traditional tablets, with glass screens and backlit displays, the reMarkable 2 uses e-ink technology, the same found in Kindle ereaders. Scribble on the screen with the reMarkable marker, and your handwriting convincingly appears under your pen-tip, as though you’re writing on paper.

As you would hope, the reMarkable 2 genuinely replicates the sensation of scribbling notes on mashed-up tree pulp. The matte-textured surface of the tablet, combined with the lack of screen glare and the super-responsive refresh rate creates an unnervingly authentic writing experience. 

The included marker stylus (opt for the marker plus for a handy “eraser”, which lets you rub the end of the stylus on the display to erase mistakes) glides across the display with just the right degree of friction, registering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, for natural-looking strokes. 

So, how is the £429 gadget any more convenient than simply writing on paper with a 99p biro? If you’re a prolific notetaker, regularly share your workings, and are particularly prone to losing your notes, the tablet comes into its own. But how does it compare to the Kindle scribe? We put both devices to the test, to find out.

How we tested

Our tester in action with the digital notepads
Our tester in action with the digital notepads (The Independent/Steve Hogarty)

We’ve been scribbling away on the Kindle scribe for months, and the reMarkable 2 for three weeks, to compare and contrast the digital notepads. We’ve used each for copious note-taking during meetings and presentations, at the office, at home and when travelling to conferences. We sign a lot of contracts as part of our work, so the ease with which we could transfer PDFs to the notepad for signing was an important feature. We also used each device as our primary ereader, swapping out our current favourite – the Kindle oasis – in favour of the bigger displays. Keep scrolling to find out how we got on.

ReMarkable 2 with marker plus

ReMarkable best lip liner review indybest
  • Dimensions: 187mm x 246mm x 4.7mm
  • Weight: 403.5g
  • Stylus: Included
  • Screen size: 10.3in
  • Resolution: 1,872 x 1,404px
  • Battery life: Up to two weeks
  • Backlight: No
  • Why we love it
    • Lots of great organisational features
    • Sign and annotate PDFs
    • Optional keyboard folio
    • Beautiful piece of technology
  • Take note
    • Singularly focused on being a digital notepad
    • Handwriting-to-text conversion isn’t always accurate
  1.  £429 from Remarkable.com
Prices may vary
Amazon Kindle scribe

Kindle scribe e-reader indybest
  • Dimensions: 196mm x 229mm x 5.8mm
  • Weight: 433g
  • Stylus: Included
  • Screen size: 10.2in
  • Resolution: 300dpi
  • Battery life: Around four weeks
  • Backlight: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Suited to reading on the go
    • Lightweight and streamline
    • Includes a high-performing stylus
    • Import your own compatible documents, such as PDFs or Word files
    • Excellent battery life
    • Ideal for students or professionals
  • Take note
    • Lower resolution
    • Slightly slower stylus
  1.  £329 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: ReMarkable 2 vs Kindle scribe

If you want an ebook reader first and a sketchbook second, Amazon’s scribe is the more sensible option of the two devices. The walled-garden of the Kindle store has its own drawbacks, but remains the easiest and most seamless way to read ebooks.

For truly distraction-free notetaking, the reMarkable 2 is the more dedicated and accomplished digital notebook. It’s slimmer and lighter, the writing experience is better, it looks smarter and it trims away many of the usual tablet features – such as a web browser or a bookstore heaving with the latest novels – that might tempt you away from your writing. It’s expensive, particularly once you add a folio and the premium marker stylus, but it’s undoubtedly a digital notepad for penning purists.

For more hi-tech bookworm must-haves, check out our round-up of the best ereaders

