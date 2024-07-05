This expert-approved Samsung Galaxy watch is reduced to £170

Support truly

If you struggle with motivation when it comes to exercise, a good smartwatch can act as a personal trainer on your wrist, telling you how you’re performing and suggesting improvements in terms of activity, recovery and sleep.

We’re fans of Samsung smartwatches at IndyBest, having reviewed the Galaxy watch 4 and Galaxy watch 5 and tested out the Galaxy watch 6 for our review of the best smartwatches. Usually priced at £289, it tracks a variety of metrics and syncs seamlessly with a Samsung phone, making it easy to stay connected while you’re working out.

But if almost £300 is out of your budget, you may be interested to hear that we’ve found a 40 per cent saving on the Samsung Galaxy watch 6 on Amazon, which brings the price of the high-performing Android smartwatch down to just £174.

Whether you want to upgrade from a fitness tracker to a smart watch or want a little helping hand with your fitness journey, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s deal on the Samsung Galaxy watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy watch 6: Was £289, now £174, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Samsung Galaxy watch 6 is a versatile smartwatch that caters to a wide range of users, according to our tech expert, who tried it for our review of the best smartwatches and said it boasts “a rich array of features.” It tracks more than 90 workouts, automatically recognising activities like running, walking, and even cycling. Missed hitting start? No worries, the watch seamlessly captures your progress.

Advanced heart rate monitoring makes sure that you stay within optimal zones, while irregular rhythm notifications keep you informed of any potential cardiac problems. Completed a run? The watch analyses your performance, suggesting personalised improvements for your next session. Sleep plays a vital role in fitness, and the Galaxy watch 6 tracks your sleep stages, offering insights for a more restful night.

Our expert tester also highlighted it has “intuitive software and long battery life”, able to go for a full 24 hours without needing a charge. Reduced to its lowest-ever price, there’s never been a better time to snap up this expert-recommended smartwatch.

