Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

From science fiction gems like Silo and Severance to action-packed Hijack and the hilarious Ted Lasso, AppleTV+ has been delivering hit after hit recently, and now it’s serving up a treat for fans on the lookout for something more spooky and sinister.

Described by the streaming service as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”, The Changeling is a chilling drama based on Victor LaValle’s best-selling book of the same name.

Starring LaKeith Stanfield (of Atlanta, Get Out and Judas and The Black Messiah fame), the eight-part series follows antiquarian book dealer Apollo Kagwa on a perilous odyssey to find his wife following the birth of their first child.

Whether you’re a certified horror enthusiast or simply want a new can’t-stop-watching drama to get stuck into, here’s everything you need to know about the new haunting series, including how to watch it in the UK and when the first season starts.

How to watch ‘The Changeling’ in the UK

You can watch The Changeling in the UK on Apple TV+. There are eight episodes of the mysterious series in total, and they all offer a haunting glimpse at one man’s nightmarish journey through New York.

If you’re not already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial. After your trial ends, it’ll cost you £6.99 per month.

Watch The Changeling with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ New subscribers only.

£6.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

When does ‘The Changeling’ start?

The Changeling will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday 8 September 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday through to 13 October. Just in time for spooky season.

Watch The Changeling with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ New subscribers only.

£6.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

What is ‘The Changeling’ about?

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is described by AppleTV+ as a “parenthood fable”. The original story follows book dealer Apollo Kagwa who falls in love and has a baby with his wife Emma, a librarian. However, as the pair settle into their new lives as parents, Emma’s behaviour becomes increasingly erratic and Apollo is subsequently sent on a wild quest through a suddenly otherworldly New York, in search of a wife and child he no longer recognises.

Watch The Changeling with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ New subscribers only.

£6.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

Where to buy ‘The Changeling’ book

‘The Changeling’ by Victor LaValle: £8.64, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you can’t wait until 8 September to find out more you can get a head start on the story by reading Victor LaValle’s fantasy horror novel. First published in 2017, The Changeling was chosen as one of the New York Times Book Review’s 100 Notable Books of the year, and it has also won several awards, including the World Fantasy Award for best novel in 2018.

Buy now

Watch The Changeling with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ New subscribers only.

£6.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Your TV doesn’t support apps? Give it a new lease of life with one of the best streaming devices