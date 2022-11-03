Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney’sEnchanted captured our hearts back in 2007, merging animated feature favourites of the past with a new romantic comedy storyline – and now a sequel is coming to your screens.

While we love a classic Disney cartoon – including timeless favourites such as The Lion King and The Little Mermaid as well as the more recent Encanto – the live-action films are also popular, with Enchanted paying homage to some of the more well-known Disney animations. Now, 15 years later, the story develops in Disenchanted.

Following the adventures of Princess Giselle, 10 years after her happily ever after with Robert, the family move from Manhattan to the suburbs. Naturally, things don’t run smoothly for long, and Giselle uses the power of her magic wand to wish their lives were like a fairytale – but the spell backfires and she only has until the clock strikes midnight to fix it all.

With Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfeld producing again, cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel are also all reprising their original roles. Alan Menken and Stephen Scwartz also return as the film’s songwriters and composers, with Patrick Dempsey set to sing in the sequel, too.

But where, how and when exactly can you watch Disenchanted? We’ve got all the details for your dream Disney day below.

Amy Adams is back in the role of Princess Giselle (Disney+)

How and where to watch Disenchanted on TV

Disney+ will be streaming Disenchanted. The subscription service is currently showing a one-minute trailer, ahead of the release date.

Categorised under ‘family’, ‘fantasy’, ‘comedy’ and ‘musical’, it currently has a Disney+ rating of 6+.

This is great news for those who already have a Disney+ account but, if you don’t, you can easily sign up for one here.

What is the release date of Disenchanted?

Disenchanted is coming to Disney+ on Friday 18 November 2022.

How much does a Disney+ subscription cost in the UK?

Currently, Disney+ costs £7.99 a month in the UK. If you’re looking to make a saving (of £15.98), you can pay an annual fee of £79.90, which gets you 12 months of streaming for the price of 10. We’ve got all the details you need to know about a Disney+ subscription in our guide.

