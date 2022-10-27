Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney’s Short Circuit series is nothing short of genius – giving anyone at Walt Disney Studios the platform to create their own short film.

While we love the good-old Disney classics and new favourites, including Encanto, Toy Story, Cruella and many more, the Short Circuit series gives a new take on storytelling, with six-to-seven-minute snippets of animated fun. One story, in particular, is grabbing our attention: Reflect.

Following a beautiful ballet dancer on her journey from being sad at her reflection to twirling away from the all-encompassing worry many of us have felt – and often still feel – about our appearance, the truthful tale has tugged at our heartstrings.

Animation artist Hillary Bradfield directed the delightful tale, and you may recognise her work from Frozen 2 and Encanto. Bradfield hopes the film will help people “feel more positively about themselves and how they look”, and TikTok has shown its full support with countless messages of praise applauding the film for raising awareness about self-esteem and body dysmorphia.

But where, how and how soon can you watch it? Keep reading this article to find out, as the answer may surprise you.

How to watch ‘Reflect’

After releasing a very short teaser a good few weeks ago, ‘Reflect’ has been topping most people’s wish lists of what to watch. But it is actually available to view in full right now.

Reflect arrived on Disney+ on 14 September and can be found under season two of the Short Circuit series, and we wholly recommend you watch them all.

For those who already have a Disney+ account, this is great news. For those who don’t, you can easily sign up now.

How much does Disney+ cost in the UK?

Disney+ costs £7.99 per month in the UK. Or, you can pay a yearly fee of £79.90, which is a saving of £15.98, essentially giving you 12 months for the price of 10.

In February 2021, Disney+ increased the price of its subscription from £5.99 per month to its current price of £7.99. You can find out everything you need to know about a Disney+ subscription in our handy guide.

