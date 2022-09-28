Jump to content

Where to watch Hocus Pocus 2 in the UK

The Sanderson Sisters are back in Salem and ready for revenge once again

Eva Waite-Taylor
Wednesday 28 September 2022 11:47
Kathy Najimy, Bette Milder and Sarah Jessica Parker reprised their roles for the sequel

(Disney+/The Independent)

Sisters! Gather round, it’s almost time to watch the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2, and we couldn’t be more excited about its release.

The sequel to the original cult 1993 family film will see the return of the Sanderson Sisters, with the original actors of Kathy Najimy (Mary), Bette Milder (Winifred), and Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) reprising their roles.

With a fresh new magical tale, the tricky trio of witches has been resurrected, and they’re ready for revenge once again.

Without giving too much away, the new story will follow two high-school students in their quest to stop the witches from wreaking havoc on Salem.

If you’re looking to enjoy some magical and maniacal fun, here’s everything you need to know about Hocus Pocus 2, from the trailer and release date to how you can watch it in the UK.

Read more:

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ trailer

If you’re looking to get excited about the latest release, below you can watch the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, and discover more about what to expect from the new movie.

Hocus Pocus 2 trailer

What is the ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ release date?

The new film Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on 30 September – in time for Halloween’s scary season.

Where to watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ in the UK

The haunting sequel to the 1993 Hocus Pocus film will be available exclusively in the UK on Disney+ on 30 September. But, ahead of the release date, should you wish to refresh your memory, the original film is also available on the streaming platform. To sign-up to Disney+, it costs £7.99 per month and you can cancel whenever you like.

If you’d rather pay a single, one-off fee, you can do so. It’ll cost £79.90 (a saving of £15.98) and also protects you from any price hikes throughout the year. There is no free trial for either option.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ cast

If you’re wondering who is starring in Hocus Pocus 2, we can confirm that the OG actors playing the Sanderson Sisters are among the cast members – Mary is played by Kathy Najimy, Winifred by Bette Milder, and Sarah Jessica Parker is, of course, Sarah. Unfortunately, Thora Birch will not be returning as Dani Dennison, nor will we see Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw.

Sam Richardson has been cast as Gilbert, the owner of the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe – the Sanderson Sisters’ former home. Similarly, Hannah Waddingham will star as ‘the Witch’.

