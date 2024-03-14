Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warming up to The Apprentice, BBC’s legendary business show Dragon’s Den is back on our screens this evening. After guest appearances throughout the season from football mogul Gary Neville and fashion CEO Emma Grede, we’re back to just four dragons.

Four new budding entrepreneurs are entering the den this evening, including a natural beauty brand for children, a buzzy granola company, a brand making thermostats for landlords and an eye drops applicator company. But will any of them impress the dragons?

Last week, skincare brand Goats of the Gorge and space travel company Rocket Breaks both failed to get investment from any of the dragons, while Zebedee Any Angle secured a £75,000 investment from Sara Davies for its clothes-hanging rails for sloped ceilings and OneHundred, a firm that wants to start a 100km trail running world championship, secured a £100,000 investment from Steven Bartlett.

As for episode 11, we’ve got all the details on the business pitching and where you can buy their products.

Natural Play Makeup: Thenaturalplaymakeupcompany.co.uk

(Natural Play Makeup )

When Kitty’s five-year-old daughter came home from a play date with neon pink cheeks and bright red lipstick, she was shocked to discover how many nasty ingredients are found in play make-up in the UK. So, she created Natural Play Makeup to fill the gap.

The brand’s products use carefully selected ingredients formulated just for young children. The powder (£24.95, Thenaturalplaymakeupcompany.co.uk) is made using natural minerals while the lipstick (£6.99, Thenaturalplaymakeupcompany.co.uk) has the moisturising addition of shea butter and argon oil with just a hint of colour. Designed to wash off easily when playtime is over, the makeup products have been approved by all the European safety assessments.

Also available to buy is an aloe vera hair mascara trio (£24.99, Thenaturalplaymakeupcompany.co.uk), nail polish (£15.99, Thenaturalplaymakeupcompany.co.uk) and junior make-up palette (£19.99, Thenaturalmakeupcompany.co.uk).

Shop at Thenaturalmakeupcompany.co.uk now

Read more: 10 best natural and organic makeup products

(Cheeky Nibble )

Gluten-free granola brand Cheeky Nibble is also entering the den. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Marietta Hickman, the brand caters for individuals with food allergies without compromising on taste. The big clusters of granola are all vegan, gluten-free and nut-free, with the packaging carbon balanced with the World Land’s Trust.

Available to shop from the brand’s own site (from £5.99, Cheekynibble.com) and Not On The High Street (from £6.99, Nothonthehighstreet.com), the flavours vary from banoffee pie (£6.50, Notonthehighstreet.com) and cherry bakewell (£5.99, Cheekynibble.com) to vanilla latte (£6.50, Notonthehighstreet.com) and victoria sponge (£5.99, Cheekynibble.com). These tempting formulas are all inspired by famous British desserts and drinks, with the brand billing them as the first snackable granola hybrid product in the UK.

Shop at Cheekynibble.com now

(Timeostat)

Launched in 2015, Timeostat was created by Anthony Cherry, a landlord from Amersham in Buckinghamshire. Designed to solve the problem of tenants leaving the central heating on when not in use, he designed the Timeostat – a replacement for a thermostat that restricts the heating to a time period determined by the installer. With the device, the tenants have full control of the heating but can only have it running for two hours at a time.

Sold directly from the brand’s site, there are two models available: the classic (£179, Timeostat.co.uk) and the one (£129.99, Timeostat.co.uk). The former is aimed at tenants who want a little more control of the heating while the latter is designed for guest accommodation so is easier to operate.

Shop at Timeostat.co.uk now

Ezi Drops eye drops dispenser: £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Selling simple devices that helps with the administration of eye and ear drops, Ezidrops was founded in 2019 by Bob Gokani, who was unable to find a suitable and easy tool on the market. Deciding to invent a device himself, the eye drop dispenser aid was born. Sold on Amazon (£5.99, Amazon.co.uk), the applicator boasts an innovative design that means you don’t see the drop coming into your eye which stops involuntary blinking.

A recent launch, Ezidrops also sells an ear drops applicator (£8.50, Amazon.co.uk). Inspired by Gokani trying to administer ear drops into his 10-year-old son’s ear, it allows for easier access and even self-administration. But will Ezidrops get investment from the dragons? We’ll have to find out tonight.

Shop at Amazon.co.uk now

