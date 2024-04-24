Dune: Part Two is already available to stream at home – here’s how

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arguably the biggest movie of 2024 so far, and the highest-grossing film in the UK this year, Dune: Part Two is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

The much-loved sci-fi series has taken box offices around the world by storm with its highly anticipated sequel. Tales of futuristic noble families, war, love and revenge, this epic is sure to have us all on the edge of our seats. But thanks to streaming sites we can swap those cinema seats for sofas, as Dune: Part Two is now available to rent and buy on multiple platforms.

The film features some of the best actors in young Hollywood today, as well as breathtaking cinematography that will have your skin crawling with the sands of Arrakis and a stirring audio design and soundtrack by iconic composer Hans Zimmer, that simply must be heard to be believed.

Whether you’re looking for an excuse to stay in this weekend, or wanting some mid-week action, Dune: Part Two has to be on your watch-list. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Dune: Part Two?

Currently Dune: Part Two is available to rent or buy from multiple streaming platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV and more. Unfortunately, as the film was only released in cinemas back at the beginning of March it is not currently available for free anywhere just yet, but when it is we will be the first to let you know. In the meantime if you haven’t quite caught up yet, Dune: Part One is currently available for free on Netflix.

Watch on Amazon Prime

Watch on Apple TV

What is ‘Dune: Part Two’ about?

Dune: Part Two trailer

The sequel follows on from where the last dropped off. Paul Atredis (Timothée Chalamet) finds himself hiding from and plotting the downfall of the Harkonnen, the house that destroyed his family and usurped his descendants to the ruling house of the planet Arrakis. A desert planet in which the most valuable commodity in all the universe, spice, is sourced.

He plots this revenge with the help of the Fremen, the natives of Arrakis, and the newly-found love of his life Cheni (Zendaya). As his visions of a horrific future haunt his dreams, prophecies and characters alike continue to tell Paul he is the chosen one, the one to save them all, he finds that he must choose between fate and love, revenge and his destiny.

Who is in ‘Dune: Part Two’?

You don’t get a much more star-studded cast than the one in this film. Dune: Part One was already packed to the brim, with Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Wonka) of course leading the cast as Paul Atredis. Rebecca Ferguson (The Mission Impossible franchise, The White Queen) and Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Moonknight) starred as his parents, Lady Jessica and Duke Leto Atreides. Stellan Skarsgård (Mama Mia, Thor) took the villain helm as an unrecognisably grotesque Duke Vladimir Harkonnen. Superheroes and supervillains also joined the cast with Aquaman himself Jason Mamoa and Avenger’s Endgame actor Josh Brolin.

Dune: Part Two has now also thrown some of young Hollywood’s brightest stars into the mix, with Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow), Austin Butler (Elvis, Masters of the Sky) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, Split) joining the cast. Perhaps not young Hollywood but definitely an icon, Christopher Walken (Pulp Fiction, Deer Hunter) also joins playing the ominous Emperor in his addition to the series.

Last but not least Javier Bardem (Skyfall, No Country for Old Men) and Zendaya (Euphoria, Spiderman: Homecoming) take on bigger roles in this sequel, as the Fremen with Zendaya playing Chani, the love-interest of Paul. Many were disappointed by the much-loved actress’s measly seven minutes of screen time in the first part, but rest assured, Dune: Part Two puts this right as she is thrown into all the action like the best of them.

Is ‘Dune: Part Two’ based on a book?

Not only is Dune: Part Two based on a book, but it is actually part of a whopping 23-part sci-fi literary series. Both Dune: Part One and Two are based on the first book in the series, written in 1965 by Frank Herbert as part of an original six-part series. Since he died in 1986 the world of Dune has expanded out into a whole host of sequels, prequels and spin-offs. With this film series by French Director Denis Villeneuve concluding in just three movies, we suggest you get reading to find out what happens next. Read our piece here to find where you can get every last Dune book, yes all 23 of them.

