It’s been a turbulent old time for Marvel Studios and its ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2023, The Marvels became the biggest MCU flop of all time at the box office, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania was crowned the worst-rated Marvel film of all time, and The Avengers lost its lead supervillain when Jonathan Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios after being found guilty of assault.

But it’s a new year, and Marvel is looking to hit the reset button with its latest TV series Echo. The series is based around Alaqua Cox’s character Maya Lopez, who was first introduced in 2021’s Hawkeye. The show kicks off from the Hawkeye season finale, seeing Maya flee New York after shooting Wilson Fisk in the face.

Recognising the fatigue fans are feeling, having to follow multiple TV shows and films to apprehend the MCU’s overarching plot, Marvel has launched something it calls Marvel Spotlight, and Echo is the first show in this new category.

Marvel says its Spotlight films and TV shows can be enjoyed in isolation, without needing to have seen anything beforehand. “Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and, in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity,” Marvel Studios’ head of streaming Brad Winderbaum said in an interview.

“Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story,” Winderbaum added.

Echo is the first of Marvel’s offerings to be rated TV-MA (not suitable for viewers under 17) and is also the first Marvel series on Disney+ to drop all at once, with the entire series releasing on the platform on 10 January. So, whether you’re a Marvel devotee or a casual viewer, here’s how to watch every episode of Echo online right now.

Where to watch ‘Echo’ in the UK

Echo is available exclusively on Disney+. All episodes of the five-part series landed on 10 January. A subscription to Disney+ starts from £4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier.

Sign up to Disney+ from £4.99 per month

Instead of this monthly payment, there is the option to pay per year on the two higher tiers, which brings the price down to £79.90 for the standard tier, which lets you download content for offline viewing, and £109.90 for the premium tier, which lets you watch on four devices simultaneously and gives you access to ultra HD content.

As well as access to Echo, you’ll also gain access to almost all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe catalogue, including Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Captain America, The Avengers, Shang-Chi, Loki and more. You can also watch critically acclaimed Disney+ hits such as Welcome To Wrexham, The Bear, The Dropout, Dopesick, The Mandalorian and WandaVision. As well as TV series, there are movies and documentaries, such as the entire Star Wars saga and kids’ classics such as Toy Story.

Watch Echo now on Disney+

