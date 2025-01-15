Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The perfect Saturday night action-packed movie has just landed on streaming sites in the UK. If you missed seeing the long-awaited sequel in the cinema, you’re in luck, as Sir Ridley Scott’s latest flick Gladiator 2 is coming to a sofa near you.

After a triumphant opening weekend, the film made $55.5 million in its first three days, a more than admirable feat as it shared a release date with the surprise cinematic mammoth that was Wicked. Since then, the film has gone on to be nominated for several Golden Globe awards, including a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Denzel Washington and a nomination for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The film is star-studded, to say the least, with Oscar-nominated Paul Mescal chosen as Ridley’s new leading man. He’s followed by a devilish supporting performance from Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, as well as Pedro Pascal, hot off the success of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian.

The perfect movie to banish those January blues, you can now enjoy the action from your own home as Gladiator 2 has officially landed on streaming sites now.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Gladiator 2.

Watch the Gladiator 2 trailer

With a run-time of two and a half hours, this is the ideal movie to pop on the TV while hunkering underneath a pile of blankets and snacks.

Full of larger-than-life sets, fights to the death, CGI monkeys that have to be seen to be believed, and, of course, Paul Mescal, it’s the perfect flick to distract you from the wet and windy winter that lies beyond the front door.

What is Gladiator 2 about?

Gladiator 2 is an emotional, action-packed blockbuster that follows on from the 2000 original. Set at the heart of the ancient Roman Empire, it tells a story of survival and revenge, and the consequences of both.

Paul Mescal's character Lucious is taken as a prisoner of war and brought to the mighty Rome, where audiences watch as Denzel Washington's character turns the prisoner into a gladiator. As he fights for his life in the Colosseum, Lucious seeks vengeance upon the general, played by Pedro Pascal, the man he believes to be the cause of his suffering, only to uncover an entirely different story altogether.

When and how you can stream Gladiator 2 online

Fans of the original Gladiator have been waiting some 24 years for this film, so we won’t make you wait any longer to find out how to see it.

The film dropped on streaming platforms on 14 January and is now available to buy. You can find it on both Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, and rental options will be made available from 28 January.

​​How to buy Gladiator 2 on DVD

If your 2000 VHS of Gladiator has been looking a little lonely these past 20-odd years, you’d better pick up its partner as the DVD for Gladiator 2 is now available for pre-order, set to be available from 3 March.

